If Rush Limbaugh isn’t on the radio when I’m driving, I usually listen to classic country music. The other day, while driving into town, I heard Song of the South by Alabama. I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, but when by myself in the car, I crank the music up loud and my singing would put Dolly Parton to shame!
So, I’m rockin’ out with the boys when I stumble over a couple of lyrics. For the first time, it dawned on me that this song which had me smiling ear to ear was actually an ode to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal. Well, shut my mouth.
The New Deal. That well-meaning plethora of federal programs is where the US first slipped on the banana peel of socialism. America was slowly working it’s way out of the Great Depression and desperate measures were in order, but effects still reverberate today in ways that FDR (who believed in ‘the American system of initiative and profit’) surely couldn’t have envisioned. Maybe the greatest failure of the Deal was that it spawned, and continues to spawn, innumerable ‘social’ programs with no sunset clauses in them.
The song that brought this column to mind notes that, after losing his farm and moving to town, ‘Papa got a job with the TVA, bought a washing machine and a Chevrolet. Mr. Roosevelt’s a gonna save us all.’ Relying on the Democrats to keep coming up with welfare programs ad infinitum apparently pointed to prosperity for all.
Yes, keep as many people as possible reliant on government largesse rather than their own hard work and the capitalism engendered by it and voila! Socialism lives. Large D Democrats’ stated goal is ‘social and economic equality for all.’ Which boils down to: work as hard as you can and you’ll be supporting the guy who sits on his butt all day. Not a lot of motivation to achieve, is there? Something for nothing is what most of the left-wing political philosophies boil down to.
My research for this column happened upon another of my long-time gripes about our ever-growing government: when did it become routine for legislators to gauge the success of their term by how many laws they passed? They pass laws that have no relevance to anyone’s life and never take one off the books because it’s too much trouble to look for duplications. They should be required to remove one every time they add one. (Let’s make a law!) Anyway, the answer to when this became the barometer for a successful term is…FDR’s First Hundred Days.
Self-reliance and capitalism, aka: initiative and profit, sound to me more like FDR’s vision than the perversion of it espoused by today’s left.
I’ve decided to interpret Song of the South as a mocking eye-roll at the idiocy of socialism and keep on singin’. At least people my age can still sing in the car without getting a condescending ‘OK, Boomer’ pat on the head!
Leslie Baker is a native Arizonian who retired from the construction and real estate industries. She volunteered for over 20 years with various Hospice organizations. She and her husband, Phillip Mojica, live in Linden.
