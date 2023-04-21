After rereading Ms. Gilbertson’s article in the April 18 White Mountain Independent, I believe she needs to either provide documentation that supports her contentions or write a retraction. First, she calls George Soros and NYDA Bragg traitors, which are very serious accusations essentially because her far-right politics deviate from their political perspectives. Holding political views that are either left or right does not make anyone a traitor and is not grounds for accusing someone of such.
Second issue. She spends over 200 words “quoting” someone (?) describing the purpose of 223 organizations supported by the Soros Open Society Foundation (OFS). She claims the purpose of these 223 organizations is to depict America as a nation whose enduring racism …; to disparage capitalism …; to expand welfare programs and the escalation of taxes and to promote open borders. Maybe all this is true about the OFS and I just can’t find any of organization documents to verify it. However, I did find an OFS purpose statement that said they sponsor programs to promote justice, education, public health programs and an independent media.
Like I said, I could not find Ms. Gilbertson’s quote, but it seems to me a bit odd that 223 organizations in 37 countries all possess the same anti-American purpose that she describes. So, maybe she can provide additional information regarding the source of her quote and issue a clarification. At a later date, maybe she can also clarify what she thinks are grounds for treasonous acts; one possible criterion that comes to mind is trying to overturn an election through deception and disseminating lies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.