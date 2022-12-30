This is probably old news to many of you, but recently I read that our neighbors up north have turned an old movie into real life!
If you are unaware of the 1973 movie “Soylent Green,” a quick Google check offered the following quote: “In a densely overpopulated, starving New York City of the future, NYPD detective Robert Thorn investigates the murder of an executive at rations manufacturer Soylent Corporation.”
In short, the movie addresses government-assisted suicide, followed by processing the bodies into a food product to feed the starving population.
It was quite an interesting movie with a great cast and received excellent reviews.
Fast forward to earlier this week and what was an enjoyable factious Hollywood extravaganza predicting the future back in 1973 is now reality in Canada!
Now we are all aware of the problems that exist today in our own country, including homelessness, lots of poverty and a great deal of anger from many different directions, but history (I understand this topic is manufactured in some educational environments) shows quite clearly that mankind has risen from the depths of war, famine, persecution and prosecution time and again over hundreds if not thousands of years.
So why would society of any nation seek this solution to mental illness, improper use of any/all drugs, or as in one case just recently where a 65-year-old man chose to end his life medically because he was no longer willing to deal with his upcoming change of lifestyle?
And to make this entire article sound “made up,” the only requirement to exit this world before a natural death is to have two doctors’ signatures on a government document.
The deed can be done on the very day a person makes this decision! No time for reconsideration! Oh, and there are beautiful advertisements on the “telly” showing how peaceful and easy this entire process can take place!
As a Christian, I am aware that God has given us free will. However, there is also the little matter of the Sixth Commandant of the Bible that simply tells us to not kill. I am certain this includes the taking of one’s own life.
For readers of all ages, I am fairly certain that many may have known someone who has chosen to part this globe on their own terms and probably with some form of justification as those items mentioned above.
Unfortunately, I have known several. And while my heart and condolences went out to them and their families, there was no government-sponsored program aiding and abetting their decision.
If our nation has any such laws in place, I am unaware and would appreciate anyone who has knowledge of same, please advise. My opinion is that no government should be offering or supporting this type of “medical” assistance.
I believe Hippocrates said of the medical profession centuries ago, “First do no harm.” I am aware of assisted suicide being carried out in a few European countries, but Canada is just too close to home. Hence these few thoughts on life vs. death.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.