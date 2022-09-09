I was lounging about lazily on my back porch recently when a bird landed on a nearby branch and began to chirp and tweet. Having nothing more important to occupy my time, I proceeded to mimic the tweets and chirps.
Then the bird repeated its tweets. So I repeated mine. (I told you, I had nothing of consequence to do.)
After maybe the third tweet and repeat, the bird stopped, sat down and started staring at me. I know, I was surprised to see a bird sit down, too.
Sitting there on the tree branch the bird just glared at me. At first, I thought the bird was perhaps so impressed with my ability to precisely mimic his chirps, that he wanted to look me over carefully to determine if I might indeed be another bird, albeit a very large and peculiar bird.
It only took me a minute or two to realize that I was not fooling this bird with my mimicry, I was probably just irritating him. There he is in the tree chirping away and I’m here on my porch squawking back at him with indecipherable noises. Maybe I was even unknowingly tweeting insults in bird-speak. Could be that’s why he’s giving me the avian stink-eye.
I don’t know why humans sometimes feel compelled to call out sounds at animals nor do I believe I’m the only one who behaves in this manner. How many times have you passed a mess of cows milling about a fence line, opened the window and bellowed out a long, guttural, “mooooo”! Be honest.
I think this may annoy the bovines, too. Ever seen the look in their eyes daring you to come over and “moo” to their face?
I’ve also seen people quack or honk at ducks or geese (ok, maybe me, too, once) as the birds paddle along the lake trying to pretend like they never heard you. Feigning indifference to your quacking and honking is probably a good thing. Geese are not known for their easy temperament and might just decide to chase you down and give your ankles a good clacking if they took offense at whatever your honking sounds might have really meant.
Why we feel compelled to behave in this manner eludes me; I just know a lot of people act this way. I’m sure a psychologist somewhere looked into this odd human behavior and gave it a proper, medical label. Maybe Doctor Dolittle Syndrome? Could be many of us suffer from DDS.
I have to wonder what the animals think of all this mocking we humans do when we encounter them. Do you think that cow might be thinking, “Hey, udder-face, why don’t you come over to this side of the fence and “moo” this! Yeah, that’s what I thought; mooo-ve along, hoofless”
Udder-face.
I strongly suspect animals have names for us just like we have for them. Some disparaging names, like “udder-face” or “hoofless”, might not be literally descriptive but are meant to be pejorative. Birds might use something like, “flightless”, as in “Pipe down, you flightless, monkey-man!” when we tweet back at them. But, I digress.
I won’t deny I have had occasional bouts of DDS but I will try to control myself the next time I pass a herd of cows or a gaggle of geese. I don’t want to chance my moo’s, clucks or honks sending the wrong message and earn me an embarrassing moniker amongst the creatures. I’m sure the cows would give me an udderly shameful nickname. Don’t want that!
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
