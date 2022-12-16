If you want to understand the angst of your favorite columnist (that’s me, right?) over the uncontrolled growth of our area, you need do nothing more than watch the two-episode, season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” on Paramount TV. Rancher John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana and, for his and his family’s sake, is rabidly anti-growth. It’s a dynamite series, anyway, and I’m fascinated to see where this season’s topic ends up.

I don’t know who Show Low’s equivalent of the Dutton family is, but I sure wish they had John’s passion about not seeing their area destroyed by development. If my family had been ranching, farming, selling groceries or insurance here for generations, I’d want to preserve the way of life for my kids and grandkids. My own family has been here for three generations and, until I moved here permanently 18 years ago, it was only seasonally. Where are the longtimers?

