If you want to understand the angst of your favorite columnist (that’s me, right?) over the uncontrolled growth of our area, you need do nothing more than watch the two-episode, season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” on Paramount TV. Rancher John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana and, for his and his family’s sake, is rabidly anti-growth. It’s a dynamite series, anyway, and I’m fascinated to see where this season’s topic ends up.
I don’t know who Show Low’s equivalent of the Dutton family is, but I sure wish they had John’s passion about not seeing their area destroyed by development. If my family had been ranching, farming, selling groceries or insurance here for generations, I’d want to preserve the way of life for my kids and grandkids. My own family has been here for three generations and, until I moved here permanently 18 years ago, it was only seasonally. Where are the longtimers?
While doing some editing recently, I ran across a column I wrote in January of 2020 bemoaning the continuing destruction of acres of trees for development of commercial space while half of the existing commercial space on the hill sits and has sat vacant for years. That situation certainly hasn’t changed in the last two years. In that column, I speculated that it was tax incentives to the owners of those empty commercial spaces that was the culprit. In a subsequent conversation with a tax man, he mentioned the column and said that I had hit that nail on the head. If even I can figure it out, how hard can it be to jimmy that area of the tax code?
Why can’t someone sit on our powers that be in every town in the county to slow roll new building permits by making it more financially attractive (to the developer, not to anyone in the government with their hand out) to rehab existing spaces? Those trees ain’t coming back in any of our lifetimes. If people want a concrete and asphalt jungle, let them move back to Phoenix or the SRC. That’s not what we’re about here.
This is the fourth column I’ve done in a couple of years with ideas for slowing growth. Why haven’t I seen any action in that direction? Am I the only old fogey out here who gives a tinker’s damn? I have sources for the topics in all of those columns and would be happy to share them with the committee you (younger than me) guys are surely forming to git ’er done.
Back to “Yellowstone.” A criticism that made me laugh is that the show is being lambasted by the left mob for not being woke enough. Sheesh. I can’t remember a show that’s been a more ardent proponent of Native Americans (especially the women) and one of the lead characters is the single most kick-butt woman I ever remember on TV. She’s drinking a bit much these days, but I totally get it!
Nobody, whether the folks in the local cafe or television producers, can jump through all the hoops the woke crowd sets out for them. The problem with those hoops being that they don’t represent real life for over 90% of Americans. Most of us still identify as heterosexual (or the trendier cisgender) rather than any of the XYZ genders being invented on a regular basis. We all need to grow a backbone and dis the woke crowd. That’s true here and, apparently, in Montana.
Hey, while capping our growth is super important, having a merry Christmas and happy Hanukkah is my immediate wish for all of you! Nice for our unity that they overlap this year.
