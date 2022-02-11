The military posts in Arizona had always been at the far end or a long and arduous supply line.
Nearly everything they needed was shipped through the depot at Fort Yuma on the Colorado River. When Camp ORD was established in the White Mountains in the spring of 1870, it was by far the most isolated.
A story in a Tucson newspaper in August 1870 quotes Esteban Ochoa, a contractor for government freight from Tucson to Camp ORD, as saying that he had inspected the first 50 miles of new road from Camp Goodwin on the Gila River to the new post and contrary to numerous reports it was at good as any other in the territory. In the best of times the troop took wagons a week to make the trip from Camp Goodwin to Camp ORD.
The military had also found a way, with the help of Apache guides, to go to the north and east to Zuni, New Mexico. No marked trail existed but it would be an easier trip through the terrain in that direction. Among those who would take advantage of the economic opportunity was Nathan Bibo. Many years later we wrote of those days in his “Reminiscences of Early New Mexico” which were later printed in the Albuquerque Sunday Herald, in 1922. In his reminiscences, Nathan tells of coming to New Mexico from Germany in 1867 and joining his brother Simon.
In 1868, the government established Fort Wingate Southeast of present day Gallup, New Mexico. The brothers, who were than at Cebolleta, New Mexico near Laguna Pueblo, began to buy all the corn and other crops being produced by the Pueblo and Hispanic population in that part of New Mexico to supply the New Fort.
With a market for their products now available, the local inhabitants began to produce more. Simon Bibo began paying 40 to 50 cents per barrel of corn. He later raised the price to $1 dollar per barrel of corn on the cob. The Bibo brothers would gather as much as 5,000 barrels of corn during the months of October and November.
In 1870 when they heard of the military have come over the mountains from the new military post in the White Mountains of Arizona, Simon Bido and a few men went to see if they could find a way to take heavy wagons thru the mountains to the new post.
He returned after a month having found a way but there was one major obstacle. The flat open areas near the summit of the mountains, known locally as Cienegas, were so wet that they were impassable even on horseback. Trees would have to be cut along with using old fallen timber and brush to build a road across the bottomless flats.
Nathan Bibo procured the government contract to provide 100,000 pounds of corn to the new post. The first leg of the journey took them from Cebolleta to Zuni. Three of the wagons carried supplies and camp outfit for the men along with plows, scrappers, shovels and all other necessary material to prepare the road for the other wagons.
One was loaded with pine timber and boards to build bridges across deep creeks. After leaving Zuni, no heavy timbers could be found for the next 70 miles. After the wagons passed over a bridge the timbers were picked back up to be used again. The large wagons could carry over 4,000 pounds of cargo and were pulled by six, or even eight, oxen.
From Zuni they followed the Zuni river down towards the Little Colorado River on a well known trail that turned off before the junction and went overland to a crossing on the Little Colorado known as EL Yadd (the crossing in Spanish), about six miles down stream from present day St. Johns.
When they got there, deep flood water made building a bridge difficult. It took five days to get all the wagons across.
After leaving El Vado they moved on toward the southwest to Mineral Spring at the foot of the north slope of the White Mountains. A few miles southeast of present day Vernon. Winding up slope from that point they reached the summit after eight days of hard work. It was there that the bottomless open areas were encountered and the real trouble began.
They built sections of road by laying logs side by side but the heavy wagons became mired up to the axles anyway and had to be unloaded. The men carried the cargo on their shoulders to solid ground. The empty wagons could then be unstuck and brought forward to be reloaded until the next time when the whole process had to be repeated.
When they were about 30 miles from the post, a position that roughly corresponds with present day Horseshoe Cienega on Highway 260, they asked for help from the military. Colonel Green sent 100 men to help with building the log roads and hand carrying the cargo across the worst parts. When the wagons finally arrived they got a great reception from everyone including the local Apaches who had not been receiving all of the rations they had been promised due to the difficulty of suppling the isolated post.
In his reminiscences, Nathan Bibo related a conversation he later had with a Mr. Yaegar, who owned a train of wagons known as “The Bell Train” and had the contract to haul freight from the depot at Fort Yuma up the Gila River and then to Camp Apache. Yaegar said they had been attacked three times by Tonto Apaches and two of his men were killed on the trip.
The opening of a new way to supply Camp Apache from New Mexico resulted in most of the supplies being brought in from there in the future.
Anthony Cooley is a local historian and retired employee of the White Mountain Independent. He is a descendent of Show Low’s founder Corydon Cooley.
