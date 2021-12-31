When the Civil War ended in 1865, the US Army began to garrison more troops at the military posts in Arizona.
Most of the posts were in desert terrain in the southern half of the territory and along its western border near the Colorado River. Daytime temperatures would exceed 100 degrees for months on end. Conditions were spartan at best. Some of the men were quartered in tents for months or even years. Their diet was monotonous and of limited variety. Agriculture in Arizona at that time was almost nonexistent. As a result, most of the supplies had to be hauled into the territory from California and distributed from a depot at Fort Yuma on the Colorado River. The men performed well when in the field, but when they returned to life at the Post, it was boring and generally awful. Desertion rates among enlisted men were high.
By 1869 conditions had begun to improve. Arizona was still part of the department of California under the Command of Major General E.O.C. Ord who described the situation in a report in September 1869. Among the things he mentioned was the cost of supplying troops. A barrel of flour that cost four or five dollars in California when hauled through the deport Fort Yuma, cost 30 dollars delivered to Camp Goodwin on the upper Gila River. At the time there were 14 active military posts in Arizona with approximately 2,100 troops and 33,000 horses and mules. Virtually all of them were being supplied by wagons from the depot at Fort Yuma.
In the report, Major General Ord also stated, “Almost the only paying business the white inhabitants have in the territory is supplying the troops. There being as yet few mines in the country worked to profit; and I am informed from every quarter that if the paymaster and quartermaster of the Army were to stop payment in Arizona, a great majority of the white settlers would be compelled to quit it. Hostilities are therefore kept up with a view to protecting inhabitants, most of who are supported by the hostilities. Of course, their support being derived from the presence of troops, they are continually asking for more.”
At the time, there were estimated to be fewer than 7,000 white and Mexican inhabitants in Arizona. About 2,500 lived in the Tucson area. Another 1,200 were in the Arizona City area on this side of the Colorado River near Fort Yuma. Another 800 to 1,000 lived in Prescott and surrounding area. There were maybe 150 at the Phoenix settlement on the Salt River. Most of the rest were spread out along the Gila River, the upper Colorado River and along the Santa Cruz River south of Tuscon through Tubac to the Mexican border.
Further in the report, Major General Ord mentions the intention to change the way supplies are being brought into the posts. The transportation of freight heretofore by land from Yuma Depot to Tucson, for the supply of Southern Arizona would be dispensed with, and supplies would thereafter be sent by water to Guaymas, Sonora and then to Tucson at a saving of almost half the cost.
He also commented on the improved conditions for the men. The additional comforts by then being furnished the troops in the department, such as better quarters, post and company gardens, canned fruits and vegetables, had reduced the number of desertions from 694 the previous years to only 163 by September 1869. The men had shown that the best way to keep a solider was to keep him comfortable when not in the field.
When Camp Ord was first established, a wagon road was built to supply it from Camp Goodwin. It was initially supplied by Army wagons pulled by six-mule teams. In a few places, two six-mule teams were needed to pull each wagon up the steep slopes. Soon civilians with army contracts would haul most of the freight. During the dry weather of May and June the trip would take seven days to make the 70 miles from Camp Goodwin to the new post. When the summer thunderstorms began in July, the flooded streams couldn’t be crossed at all until the water went down. The crossing on the Black River had a good gravel bottom but it could be 15 feet underwater after a storm or from the spring run-off of melting snow. Sometimes they only had to wait overnight while at other times the wait could be for a week or more. Mud wouldn’t stop the wagons but would slow their progress to only a mile or two per day in places. Few people today appreciate the incredible limitations created by mud.
By the summer of 1870, word began to spread in New Mexico of the market for corn and other supplies at the new post and traders there began to figure out how to provide them. In the fall of 1870, William R. Milligan was one of the first. He left Fort Craig in southern New Mexico with wagons filled with that year’s corn crop. His route took him up the Rio Grande, then the Tularosa and into Arizona. From there he passed through Round Valley, where Springerville and Eagar are now, around the north side of the White Mountains before turning south and going downhill into the post. He got $10 for each 100 pound bag of Indian colored corn and $12.50 for a bag of yellow American corn.
On his return trip, he stopped in Round Valley long enough to build a log house to secure his claim on the land. The next Fall of 1871, Milligan made another trip with 15 wagons of corn. Among those with him was Marion Clark. Part of the corn was left at the log house he’d built the year before, the rest was delivered to the newly renamed Camp Apache.
On the return trip, Marion Clark and another man stayed with the corn that was left in Round Valley while Milligan went back to the Rio Grande to get tools and supplies for putting in a crop. When he returned the following April of 1872, he brought with him a complete outfit for farming. He put in a crop of corn and some barley.
Marion Clark put in a crop of his own at another location in the valley. The corn that had been left was taken to Camp Verde on the Verde River. Unfortunately, the winter of 1871-72 was a dry one with little snow in the mountains and no rain or snow at all in the valley until April. Also the summer rains didn’t start until mid-August. As a result the Little Colorado River that flows through the valley dried up and there was no water from irrigation on the already dry fields. The crops mostly failed. Marion Clark gave up on the project and moved to Camp Apache where he found work with C.E. Cooley.
Cooley had a cabin about 10 miles upstream from the post where he grew vegetables when not working as a guide and interpreter for the military from the post. Marion Clark did the farming for him while he was gone.
William Milligan persevered and created a permanent settlement in Round Valley. The simple improvement of a log house was the beginning of what is now Springerville.
Anthony Cooley is a local historian and retired employee of the White Mountain Independent. He is a descendent of Show Low’s founder Corydon Cooley.
