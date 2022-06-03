Over the years I’ve noticed some differences between men and women. (I know, sharp, right?) And differences in how men and women perceive things are sometimes pronounced. I’m not going to argue for one perspective or another; no way to win that argument. In fact, I’ve realized over the years that when I did win an argument with someone of the fairer sex, I still kind of lost.
As to differences in perspective, take shopping, for example. Women go shopping, men go buying. Here’s an illustration:
When my wife needed to go out and buy a dress to match a certain pair of shoes residing in her closet (I’m already confused at this point), a quest of monumental proportions was begun. So off I go with her on an epic quest for “the” dress.
The very first store we walk into and very near where we entered, I execute a joyous leap (metaphorically) as she spots “the” dress. Has this quest ended so quickly? Am I now to return home to my meticulously planned afternoon of brief, couch naps and sports on TV? Such are the never to be realized, fatuous thoughts of men.
No, now it’s off to the fitting room, even though the tag promises the correct size. I’m left to obediently wait amongst racks of panties, brassieres and all manner of feminine curiosities, trying to look nonchalant and not at all creepy, until it’s my time to give an opinion as to how the dress looks on her.
She exits the fitting room and after a few poses and twirls, I’m asked the loaded question, “Does this dress make me look good?” “No,” I reply, “You make that dress look great!”
Several moments later, while waiting for her to reemerge from the fitting room, I replay that clever response in my head, feeling rather full of myself for coming up with such a great response, while unconsciously fiddling with one of the bras hanging next to me. Then I notice a rather robust woman eyeing me suspiciously. Thankfully, my wife exits the fitting room before I’m pepper sprayed and we’re off with the new dress in hand.
“But wait!,” my puzzled mind silently exclaims. We’re not headed to the cashier to pay for this dress! No, she’s putting it back on the rack! Wasn’t that “the” dress we were hunting for? Wasn’t it the perfect size? Didn’t it match perfectly with that shoe? Weren’t we lucky to have found it at the first store on the first try? Why aren’t we buying it and going home?
I’m told that, yes, it is the perfect dress in the perfect size made of the perfect material in the perfect hue and for the perfect price. I’m also told that it would be monumentally silly for us to buy the first dress we came across, no matter how perfect. Duh!
Inside my head is Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima: a complete meltdown. If it’s perfect in every way and we have it in hand, why are we not buying it and going home? Are we searching for something better than perfection? By definition, there is nothing better than perfection. Do two X chromosomes chemically block logic?
So the quest continues. We’re off to every store in a 50-mile radius in search of the dress we left behind at the first store some time ago.
Myriad frocks are painstakingly judged for color, fabric and fit. I spend even more time in various lingerie jungles doing my best to appear as non-voyeuristic as possible, while dress after dress is dismissed as unworthy.
Finally, it’s decided we return to the first store and buy the first dress that was discovered so, so long ago. However (and you saw this coming, guys, didn’t you?) the perfect dress is no longer there. Likely picked up by another shopper who will probably return it the next day after getting it home and her husband didn’t respond correctly when asked, “Does this dress make me look good?”
Mark Visse is a former EMS helicopter pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
