Editors Note: The White Mountain Independent has invited area high school students an opportunity to be published and this is one of the submission that we received. This student has been allowed to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of this column.
Disease, lockdown, online school, vaccines, and ultimately deaths are some of the various factors that were created by the COVID-19 pandemic which led many teens’ mental health to plummet, including my own.
Briefly, my mental problem occurred when I started my sophomore year online, although the pandemic started when I was a freshman. After the first semester, leading into the second semester, a loss of self-esteem, self-worth, and self-care started occurring, which led me to not taking proper care of my mental health. What I can say about my mental health is that independently understanding and healing mental health problems can help improve all parts of a person’s mental well-being.
Having a realization that your mental health is real could give you a self-understanding of what you truly want and need. For me, self-doubt was a challenge I faced while being socially isolated. The lack of help and engagement from only having online schooling ended up pushing me to think, “I cannot do this“ or “I don’t want to do this.” Losing grip with my relationships with family and friends, not caring about school and seeing how that affected my grades, and not making myself a priority to keep happy and healthy made me inconveniently confused. Although I was confused about what I wanted, I knew I wanted to change desperately.
When having a realization and understanding of your mental health and seeing how it affects your everyday lifestyle, you begin to obtain self-care. Self-care can come in a variety of different forms, whether it may be taking a shower, going to bed early, going for a run, or simply making any healthy, beneficial decision. As for me, my ideal way of self-care was cleaning and organizing my room, as simplistic as that sounds, and it was very therapeutic for me. Having a self-understanding about your mental health creates a healthy and beneficial habit of self-care.
When understanding your mental health, you would realize that the whole process cannot be done independently. Having moral support throughout your understanding of mental health can help you realize you’re not the only one with a problem. Discussing your problem with close friends or cousins or just with someone in general who won’t make you feel judged or insecure about talking deeply with them can help you feel less alone. My cousins and some friends that I felt easily able to talk to about my problems are what I turned to. As we went back-and-forth discussing things, I began to understand how to cope with my mental problem. So having some form of moral support can certainly help you deal with your mental health.
Mental health problems should be discussed with another person who can advise you as to the direction you want to go, and it will give you a better chance of healing your mental health. Another person, such as a parent, older family member, teacher, counselor, or therapist, could be a source of moral support.
They may be more educated or have a lot of understanding about what it is you’re going through, and they may know how to help solve it. Either way, having some form of moral support could be beneficial to your current problems.
Overall, mental health is a very important and critical topic to discuss. Even though some people may not have experienced mental health problems, it’s important for everyone to recognize that mental health is a real problem that many people struggle with, including myself. Ever since the pandemic started up until this point, I still battle with my mental problems. Even though I struggle, I still take care of myself. Therefore, it is important to have an understanding of your mental health problems and to know that they can be healed through various forms of individualism along with a little bit of collectivism.
