Thirty trillion dollars in debt and rising! Actually, that was on Feb. 1.
With what’s happening in Ukraine the past eight months and many folks in and out of Congress calling for more money, by the time this article arrives at your doorstep, not sure that anyone can provide a picture of where our country will end up by year end.
Hey, it’s not that anyone can feel good about what humans are capable of doing to their neighbors, but perhaps we should be focused on our own problems for a change.
Selfish you might say, but let’s take a closer look at just what we are not doing for average American citizens:
1) The wall on our southern border has been dismantled allowing non-citizens into the country illegally thus creating not only health issues, but financial expenditures associated with housing, medical and transportation (sometimes in the dead of night by airplanes) re-settling thousands while many of our citizens go without. Heck, even our president used our tax dollars to build a $455,000 wall around his personal beach home in Delaware, so why can’t the country protect our borders?
2) Infrastructure budget is somewhere north of $3 trillion and yet we still have bridges collapsing and interstate freeways (many actually have tolls) deteriorating across the country.
And even with this situation, we continue to give billions of dollars to other countries (some of which are our professed enemies). And of course, there remains the corruption like “bridges to nowhere” and major cities with unfinished subways and streetcar plans whose bids always seem to land with “favorite sons, daughters and other assorted relatives.”
3) The green new deal! Wow. Not to be contrary, but please can we at least agree that the average American cannot afford a $60,000 plus vehicle to commute to a $35,000 a year job! And how about disposal of the batteries that will pollute our landfills faster than global warming can melt the icebergs. And of course, there are the wind turbines and solar power panels made in China that are nowhere efficient enough to replace oil and natural gas which remain plentiful within our nation’s boundaries. Of course, we all know down deep that this is just the beginning of forcing 90% of us to use mass transit to allow the power players to have less crowded highways to traverse. And of course, neither electric vehicles nor mass transit are viable in the “high country.” Perhaps the time has come to put Americans first!
Hope that this brief article gives you all something to discuss with friends from all parties and please share your thoughts with me if you like. While no longer an Arizona resident, my ties to the Navopache region are still important to me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
