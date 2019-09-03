It’s now been over 3 months since the Town of Taylor and their illustrious town council was cited for multiple open meeting law violations. Many of those violations had to do with their lack of transparency regarding the proposed purchase – for the second time – of the failing Taylor/Roy Palmer Business Park. Their supposed workshop for public discussion and presentation of why anyone would think that idea makes any sense, turned out to be nothing more than a sham.
We’ve been told that Taylor’s citizens don’t really care how their mayor and town management elected to spend over $750k of taxpayer money for it and take on an additional $1 million dollars of debt on top of the $2 million (that’s $3 million total if you’re counting) already signed for in February. Nobody cares … or nobody knows?
So far, the Taylor Town Council has yet to offer any real public forum to answer any questions the public might have about both issues … so how would they even know if anyone cares or not?
Without full public transparency and an open forum for the citizens to discuss and debate their decisions, they don’t — hence the Open Meeting Law violations.
I’m sure they are hoping that the whole embarrassment just fades into obscurity so they can continue to move the whole purchase forward in virtual secrecy with unrepentant determination. They have already agreed to pick up the tab for road maintenance and infrastructure costs that far exceed Gus Lundberg’s laughable $10k budget for unforeseen expenses. Costs and expenses that should, and would, be the seller’s (Jason & Shannon Hatch) responsibilities in any kind of normal transaction. Not surprisingly, the big thing that seems to be missing here from Taylor and its council is full transparency and some integrity … yet again. I’m pretty sure that Taylor’s citizens care a whole lot more than they might think — if they only knew about it!
Here’s an idea, how about offering another workshop, a real one this time, so anyone that wants to know … will?
