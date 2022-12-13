It is so refreshing to know that our Congress has not only focused on this bill or, in one senator’s own words; “This bill has been one of the most important projects during my time in Congress.”
If you haven’t heard, this bill eventually eliminates private ownership of tigers, lions, etc.
This must also be one of the more important items on the president’s desk that prevented him from visiting our southern border in Arizona last week!
And I am also happy to know we have finally agreed on something unanimously in Congress.
Sarcasm set aside, what about our open borders, turned off energy production, ridiculous debt, dismissing members of our military, first responders and medical staff for not taking an unproven vaccine and sky rocketing inflation?
Oh, and let’s not forget the “rules for thee and not for me” imposed throughout the country while small businesses struggled/went under, our children set back a couple of years by distant learning or whatever we may be subjecting the kids to in the classroom these days.
Whatever has happened to The People’s House, the First and Second Amendments to our Constitution and just plain old common sense?
Our elected representatives are supposed to focus on those items that affect positive advancement of our society and national growth which require a safe community to grow our families and businesses, not the reeducation/indoctrination of the entire population!
This has been the modus operandi of Communist countries throughout the 20th and now 21st centuries. Any factual study of history of the world proves this statement true!
And now, following the elections in Georgia and, yes even Arizona, we find our nation proceeding into another two years of nothing getting accomplished to even slow this train wreck down.
When will we find our Mr. Smith we can send to Washington? And is it already too late? And here we must point out the truth that without term limits imposed on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, nothing will self-correct.
This can only be accomplished through a massive grass roots movement, not by the seniors in our population but by the 30 to 50 age generations or whatever they wish to call themselves.
These are the children and grandchildren of the “Greatest Generation” that must turn our ship around if we are to reset a course to regain our republic.
As long as I find myself in complaint mode, when are we going to address the ever-expanding number of federal unelected positions that, from these old eyes, are setting rules and regulations to further complicate our lives.
Just how much will 67,000 new IRS agents cost in salary, benefits, and expenses when a simple flat tax could pretty much eliminate a massive payroll, stop complaints and be fair to all working members of our once great society.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
