Thank you for all the time and effort you spend serving our community. We know much of your time and effort is not visible to the public, and you do great work that goes unnoticed. I have much respect for town employees, and those that volunteer to support our town and its citizens in all shapes and forms.
Over the past year, many Town Council meetings have been cancelled and a handful of meetings were short in duration. As a citizen I ask, why are these meetings being cancelled, or only have a short agenda?
It is frustrating when meetings are cancelled or adjourned early when there are so many major issues and opportunities that need to be discussed that could benefit our region.
I ask each council to have a list of items they/the town find to be important, that can be added as possible agenda topics.
I would love to hear councils discuss/address:
• Their Economic Development Plan
• How are the towns preparing and reacting to climate change?
• Plans for fire protection within and around town limits
• Ideas to invite families to live in our towns and not just cater to the tourists
• Reduction of workers in the work force
• Reducing the brain drain on our most talented youth
• Lessons learned from the cancelled RV Park in PTLS or delays in Snowflake Pool
• Applicable lessons from the Paradise and Camp fires in CA
Time could be well spent evaluating the general plan, how are we meeting these goals? What conversations need to occur?
I understand there are committees and assignments. I understand some of these questions are large and evolve. I understand different opinions will be shown, but many conversations need to happen.
If the town has had these or any type of discussions, where are the notes? How can citizens easily find these meeting notes?
I know citizens and businesses want to be more engaged, but many of the topics that impact/benefit them have yet to be put on the agenda where they can be discussed.
Please re-think before cancelling or adjourning meetings early when so much needs to be discussed.
I ask councils to not take offense, I ask the public to get more involved with your town. I love this area and want the best for every community across the White Mountains.
