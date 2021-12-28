I used to enjoy a good debate with friends and/or coworkers. We’d pontificate on the woes of the world, politics, religion and even our own existence. Not anymore.
These days, almost any discussion which doesn’t validate the other person’s point quickly devolves into an intractable disagreement. Rather than us simply accepting that there just may be differing opinions on any subject, most “discussions” these days seem, more often than not, to elicit only disdain for the opposing opinion, idea and sometimes, even the person themself.
While this trend is sad commentary on our current state of intolerance to differing ideas, what really chaps me is when the other person zings me with a dismissive put down to my opinion, or me personally, and I don’t have a ready comeback.
It’s not so much that the other person verbally sucker punched me, it’s that I didn’t have an immediate, clever rejoinder to the comment. While my, “I know you are, but what am I?” astute retort served me well throughout my playground years, it doesn’t seem as devastating a comeback in my adult years.
It seems my best, most capable and clever comebacks only come to me well after the fact. Sometimes they reveal themselves much later and sometimes after just a few awkward moments but either way, they come well too late to be used effectively.
There was this time, while driving home from work after a meeting and ruminating over how my boss inconceivably dismissed an immensely brilliant idea I had proposed, that I came up with a brilliant retort for the boss. It was way too late then to use and phoning the offending manager with the belated response would have been gauche. What belatedly came to mind was, “Y’know, light travels faster than sound which is probably why you seemed bright until you spoke.” Yeah, that’s what I should’ve said.
There have been other times when wit betrayed me by waiting until the moment had long passed to deliver a marvelous, stinging quip. I try to commit some of these tardy responses to memory but the chances of having one locked and loaded on my lips at just the right moment for just the right scenario is near impossible.
I now write, figuratively, some down on mental index cards to keep in mind so I can choose one when the opportunity arises. I keep these gems in little files in my head. I have several files up there like peoples’ names, passwords and important dates. These files are not always accessible when needed but I do my best.
A few examples of what I keep in my comeback files:
If, during the course of a discussion, someone verbally attacks me personally, rather than offering an intelligent counter point, I’ll gleefully stoop to their level and reach into my files for return fire like:
“I find it almost impossible to underestimate you.” Maybe, “Don’t be ashamed of yourself, that’s your parents’ job.” Even, “You’re the reason we all have middle fingers.”
If it turns out that the person I’m dealing with is making really inane arguments without thinking them through, I have a few jewels filed away like:
“You’re the reason they have to put directions on shampoo bottles.” Or, “Maybe I am talking like an idiot, but how else could I get you to understand me?” Or, perhaps, one of my favorites,
“It’s not that your idea is stupid, it’s just that you have bad luck when you’re trying to think.”
So, as long as civil discourse evades us these days and my wit stays as quick as a three-toed sloth, I’ll keep filling my files with my comeback index cards so as to be ready for the next time I’m in need of a snappy retort. I just hope the file cabinet is not jammed shut at the time!
Brilliant! Here's another: "Never try to argue with stupid people; they'll drag you down to their level and beat you with experience."
