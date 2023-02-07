Historians didn’t identify the Industrial Revolution for some decades after its genesis. By contrast, the start of the Atomic Age can be dated to the second that the first atomic bomb exploded over Hiroshima. Much of the developed world has recently moved into a new era that the general populace will not notice for a few years yet: The Age of Decline.

Japan, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, Spain, South Korea, China and 30 other developed countries are projected to see their populations decline in 2023. Hong Kong, Finland, Taiwan, France, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the United States and another 33 countries will see their populations grow by less than one-half of 1% of the developed world.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.