After battling COVID-19 filled streets in a quest for Christmas gifts, I keep asking myself what the perfect Christmas gift would be.
There is always a balance between what someone wants, expects, and deserves, let alone what you can afford. Really, the main mission is to find that “something special” that you know they never expected.
Is the perfect gift jewelry, perfume, a new sweater, a leather jacket, a great bottle of wine or even a new car? What would they like for Christmas? I am often baffled and confused when the intense gift-giving pressure builds every Christmas season.
I try not to freak out. I must remain calm and start planning. Those ads on television are not helping.
Of course, it never works and I become a frazzled old man who doesn’t know what to purchase until the last minute.
This holiday season is really messed up with the COVID-19 pandemic stretching into its second year. It’s hard to go to retail locations even if I’m triple-vaccinated. I try to shop with local merchants.
Last year I simply gave up and spent the holiday season home alone with the dogs – I was just fine. I bought no one a present and I went to no holiday gatherings with the pandemic raging in 2020.
After years of intense study, I may have have determined what the ultimate Christmas gift is. That gift is your time.
All too often we rush through life. Whether it be work, time to yourself or too much dedication to your phone or computer, we do not share enough time with the people we love.
We do not know what tomorrow will bring or how long we even have on this earth.
I look back on my life and try to remember those moments I shared with the people I loved.
Mom, Dad, my brothers and sister… God, it’s hard.
They’re either dead or live so far away that I will likely never see them again.
In the past, I was so engrossed in making a success of myself to treat the ones I loved with respect. I skipped so many Christmases at my parents’ house because I went on a ski trip, worked or went out with my buddies. What was I thinking?
Mom and Dad are gone now, and I can never get them back. I can no longer gaze into my mother’s eyes. I can never hear my father’s voice. I can’t even share good news with them.
Those days have passed, and I will never get an opportunity to be with them again.
So today, I have decided to change what I can to be closer to the ones I love.
I need to focus on living life with others and not wandering off with my own thoughts. I plan to put my phone down and surf the internet a whole lot less.
I will play more music, watch less TV, travel more, use less profanity and be nicer to everyone…
Who am I kidding?
I am far too old to be changing my ways that much overnight, but I can take baby steps and start down a new path. I’m not sure what those first steps might be.
I’m getting older and have lost my ability to always be right (arguing my point until the other person finally sees my viewpoint as the correct one).
Instead, when opposing discussions break out, I’d rather walk away instead of hitting my head on the wall trying to talk what I consider to be common sense into another person’s head.
Other people have the right to their point of view. If I don’t agree with them, so what?
People are allowed to disagree with your point of view, no matter what the subject is. You do not have to cancel them out of your life because they differ with your opinion.
It is much more important to spend quality time with the people around you than it is to argue your point of view with them because they disagree.
If you do plan to engage in a discussion with someone who has a different point of view — especially about politics — here is some advice.
Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
Moderate your tone, so that you don’t sound aggressive.
Be conscious and mindful of your facial expressions.
Be attentive and considerate of your opponent’s point of view.
Process what is being said.
Don’t repeat yourself.
Don’t try to fix someone.
Do not resort to name calling or trying to make someone look stupid.
Never make generalized assertions about groups of people.
Maybe you should never have the discussion in the first place.
Check your facts.
Find common ground with them as quickly as possible.
Good luck, I know you’re going to need it!
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades before coming to Arizona. Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.