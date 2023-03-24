I am sitting at my keyboard feeling miserable. I have the common cold. I tend to get very contemplative when my mind is under the influence of cold remedies. I tend to think slower, move slower, eat slower (if at all), do less, sleep more (if I can), you name it. I tend to stare at something not realizing why I am staring until I realize I’m staring. This morning I looked at myself in the mirror and said “Aaugh” just like poor Charlie Brown. Haven’t washed my hair in days, my nose is so red I could be a stoplight. My head is so stuffed, I can’t hear the gurgles, the squeaks, the rumbles my refrigerator makes in its daily cycles. My voice sounds like an 18-wheeler applying the Jack brake.

So, what is the value of the common cold? Its value is that it makes you stop!

