I am sitting at my keyboard feeling miserable. I have the common cold. I tend to get very contemplative when my mind is under the influence of cold remedies. I tend to think slower, move slower, eat slower (if at all), do less, sleep more (if I can), you name it. I tend to stare at something not realizing why I am staring until I realize I’m staring. This morning I looked at myself in the mirror and said “Aaugh” just like poor Charlie Brown. Haven’t washed my hair in days, my nose is so red I could be a stoplight. My head is so stuffed, I can’t hear the gurgles, the squeaks, the rumbles my refrigerator makes in its daily cycles. My voice sounds like an 18-wheeler applying the Jack brake.
So, what is the value of the common cold? Its value is that it makes you stop!
The common cold makes you stop thinking, stop doing, stop being, stop going, stop writing, stop texting, stop photographing, stop working, stopping all the daily stresses in life. In psychologyscience.org researchers exposed individuals to the cold and then placed them in different stress categories to determine the effect stress has on their bodies. “The results revealed a clear relationship between the amount of life stress reported and the percentage of people who caught the cold. As stress increased, so did the incidence of the cold, and this relationship was strongly linear, meaning that for each increment of additional stress, there is an additional increment of susceptibility to the cold.” Of course, the study also proved that poor eating habits, poor sleeping habits, poor hygiene played a big part in one’s susceptibility to infection.
Then, in Psychology Today, the Feb. 2, 2015 issue, states the obvious. Because I have a cold, I am depressed. Duh! Add on more stress to an already stressed situation. “Our immune, neurologic and psychological systems are closely intertwined. When there is a foreign invader in your body, like the influenza virus, your cells produce pro-inflammatory cytokines, non-antibody proteins that activate and organize your body’s immune response. … These brain cytokines lead to fever, fatigue, depressed mood, lack of appetite, lack of motivation, social withdrawal, poor concentration and altered sleeping patterns. In other words, the physical sickness caused by the inflammatory response significantly overlaps with depressive symptoms.”
So now, I’m really feeling sorry for myself. I feel physically terrible and now I’m depressed. Then I look at the rain coming down and the wind bending the trees and I say to myself, “I’m glad I don’t have to be out in this.” I realize I am blessed. I am sitting comfortably in my apartment having canceled all commitments for the week and I’m not out in the rain and the wind. My mood suddenly changes. I suddenly realize that I made “this cold” happen. I overstressed myself, by my over-commitments, I overstressed myself, by my perfectionism, and I overstressed myself by being there for everyone except myself. I may have been eating what I thought was nutritious, but I was not taking care of my mental health.
We have all said the same thing every year, “I wish they would find a cure for the common cold.” We hate it like the yearly flu and every other ailment that plagues mankind. However, it does keep us in check, and does make us slow down. Its value is that it makes us “stop and smell the flowers!”
Linda Gilbertson has lived in the mountains since 1998. She is a firearms instructor, a lover of history, a Christian and a conservative.
