J. Edgar Hoover was the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to Biography.com, “Hoover instituted strenuous agent-recruiting and advanced intelligence-gathering techniques. During his tenure he confronted gangsters, Nazis and Communists. Later, Hoover ordered illegal surveillance against suspected enemies of the state and political opponents. Despite receiving harsh criticism from the public, Hoover remained director of the FBI until his death on May 2, 1972.” This sounds so familiar.
The italics in the prior paragraph was my doing to show you that the FBI has not changed. When I was with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the 1980s we looked upon the FBI agents as glory-mongers. In fact, we rarely contacted the FBI for assistance because they would “hog” the publicity.
Even when we became involved with them at their request, they would take the forefront with the media and deny any involvement by any other federal, state or local agency.
In BATF, we had officials who acted the same way the FBI acts today. When I was with them, it was quite common for the agents to “create questionable crimes” so the perpetrator(s) would be arrested, creating the statistics necessary for the publicity they hungered for.
Many times, I watched legitimate small federal crimes ignored to go after bigger questionable crimes. This created publicity to justify to the director the necessary existence of this agency.
Arrests always increased during the summer and fall for the director of the Treasury to go before congress to justify the existence of the entire department and those law enforcement agencies under its purview.
This information is not new to anyone in government service. It is called “Justify your Existence.” By making a statistical difference (number of arrests, contraband seized) the Treasury Department receives its budget for the following year.
Obviously, I had scruples and did not last with BATF. Being one of the first female special agents and under extreme pressure to comply and make cases, after a while I resigned.
I could not in good conscience continue with this agency.
Now I see and read every day what is happening with the FBI and find that Hoover would have adored them. They have become a political enforcement agency attacking the “enemies” of those in the White House and the “enemies” of those in control of the House and the Senate.
Of course, I am referring to the opposition party as the “enemies.” An attack on the opposition party is an attack on my conservative beliefs.
This leads me to the questions, who is watching the domestic enemies in our country? Who is watching the enemies coming across our southern border? While the FBI is busy with political law enforcement, our enemies are laughing. Be prepared for an uptick in terrorism in our country.
