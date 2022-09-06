J. Edgar Hoover was the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to Biography.com, “Hoover instituted strenuous agent-recruiting and advanced intelligence-gathering techniques. During his tenure he confronted gangsters, Nazis and Communists. Later, Hoover ordered illegal surveillance against suspected enemies of the state and political opponents. Despite receiving harsh criticism from the public, Hoover remained director of the FBI until his death on May 2, 1972.” This sounds so familiar.

