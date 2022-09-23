Wait, you don’t know what an Iggy is? OK, so I made up the word but it should be the name of the annual awards officially known as the Ig Nobels.
Ig Nobel Awards are satirical prizes bestowed yearly since 1991 to celebrate the most unusual scientific studies of, shall I say, suspect relevance, of the year.
The Ig Nobels parody the annual Nobel Prizes dolled out for the more significant endeavors of mankind, with the Nobel Peace Prize being the most well-known. Ig is used before Nobel as a nod to the word, ignoble, meaning, not noble.
Here are a few notable Ig Nobel Prize winners from past years:
• The prize in chemistry in 1993 went to James and Gaines Campbell for inventing those strips of perfumed cardboard found between pages in magazines.
• Also in 1993, in the consumer engineering category, Ron Popeil won for advancing mankind with inventions such as the Pocket Fisherman, Veg-o-Matic and Mr. Microphone among many (too many?) others.
• In 2001, in biology, Mr. Buck Weimer won for inventing Under-Ease, underpants with a charcoal filter to capture unpleasant, odorous gases.
The 2007 Ig Nobel Peace Prize was presented to The United States Air Force Research Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio, for suggesting the research and development of a “gay bomb,” which would cause enemy troops to become sexually attracted to each other and be too busy swooning over one another to fight. (I’m not making this up!)
In 2009 the award for public health went to three people from Chicago for inventing a bra that can be quickly converted into a pair of face masks — one for the wearer and one to be given to a needy bystander.
• In physics, also in 2009, the prize went to Katherine Whitcome, University of Cincinnati, Daniel Lieberman, Harvard University, and Liza Shapiro of the University of Texas at Austin for analytically determining why pregnant women do not routinely tip over.
In 2016, the award for perception went to Atsuki Higashiyama and Kohei Adachi, for investigating whether things look different when you bend over and view them between your legs.
• The 2020 Ig Noble Award for medical information was awarded to several world leaders (yes, including the Donald) “for using the COVID-19 viral pandemic to teach the world that politicians can have a more immediate effect on life and death than scientists and doctors can.”
Who are the lucky winners of the 32nd annual awards in 2022?
This year’s Ig Nobel prizes were awarded via webcast on Sept. 15 and were not short on awards for some of mankind’s most pressing issues. To wit:
• Especially germane to those of us living in the Southwest, the biology prize is shared by Brazil and Colombia for their in-depth study into if and how constipation might affect the mating proclivities of scorpions. (You’ve been wondering, haven’t you?)
• Japan claimed this year’s prize in engineering for its groundbreaking study to determine the most efficient way for people to use their fingers to turn a door knob. (Hmmm) The official title of the study was, “Experimental Studies on the Rotary Control of Columnar Knobs — The Number of Fingers used at the time of starting Rotary Control.” (Again, hmmm)
• The 2022 prize in physics is shared by China, U.K., U.S. and Turkey (who now would like to be known as Türkiye) for its studies to determine why and how ducklings manage to swim in formation. (Quack science?)
• The economics prize went to Italy for mathematically proving that lucky people, rather than talented people, are more successful.
• Last but not least, the 2022 Ig Noble Prize for safety in engineering was proudly won by those dedicated scientists in Sweden for developing a life-sized, moose crash test dummy to determine the extent of damage to a car if involved in a moose-versus-car encounter.
And you thought research money was being wasted!
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
