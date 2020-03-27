I don’t write much with a byline here. I cover occasional events, take a picture here and there and write a cutline. But for the most part I oversee the advertising department and business operations at White Mountain Independent and our other publications.
But these aren’t normal times. Our industry has been changing rapidly over the last several years and our ownership, the Kramer family, has worked hard to sustain their commitment to our communities to continue to publish our products in print and online. White Mountain Independent is a masthead that has appeared for over 100 years. The Kramer family has had this business over 40 of those years. And through this unprecedented crisis we have stayed the course and pretty much conducted business as usual.
Like most of you, my head has been swimming just to keep up with the 24-hour news cycle and the barrage of information that is unprecedented too. It wan’t until last Friday evening that I was able to process a lot of what was going on as I drove to be with my family in Casa Grande. That stretch of U.S 60 just outside of Show Low’s city limits to about Timber Camp is great for reflection. As I followed the road down the rim into the canyon I reflected on our beautiful landscape, I took time to observe the swollen waterways flowing with an abundance of what has been a rare commodity over the last couple of decades. I noticed the grass was starting to get green and the tanks were like mirrors as the refection of the sheer sandstone mesas and cliffs were seen on the water. I realized, this area has weathered so many storms over history but still stands strong.
I have lived in many places and have seen many disasters and watched how different people react. I have to say the people of the White Mountains collectively are the most supportive people anywhere. They are the first to give a hand up to those in need. White Mountain residents can muster a rescue force in minutes. They can pool limited resources into a storehouse for others. And they can pull themselves up by their boot straps and get busy to recover. This is a pandemic and this too will come to pass.
White Mountain Publishing LLC will still produce our products every week. We will continue to gather news and disseminate it on printed pages and electronically on our website, wmicentral.com and through our e-mailed news headlines. Even if Gov. Doug Ducey executes the “shelter-in-place” order we will continue to publish, distribute and post our products. The governor has determined that we are part of the essential businesses and as one of those businesses we are here. We have had our share of revenue losses and that is to be expected. You will see our products every week as you did through the Rodeo-Chedeski Complex Fire, the Wallow Fire and throughout many a blizzard. We are your newspaper, we are your neighbors and we are your family.
