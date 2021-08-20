But that’s no thanks to the nursery rhymes and lullabies we sing to them, though. Sure, at first blush they all seem innocent, cute little melodies we remember from our childhood. However, have you really listened to the verses or looked into the origins of these nursery rhymes and ditties? That many of these have not resulted in nightmares or visits to the child psychologist would be surprising.
Let’s begin with the classic bedtime ditty, Rock-a-Bye-Baby. How many times was this sung to you as a child? How many times have you sung it to a little one yourself? But have you really thought about the lyrics?
You’re singing softly about a baby, not unlike the one looking trustingly back at you from the pillow, in a cradle dangling from a tree branch during a windstorm! If that’s not frightening enough to the tiny ankle-biter, the song continues to tell of how the bough, on which the baby precariously swings, is soon to break and, poetically, the baby soon will fall “... cradle and all!” Plummeting out of a tree and having your cradle crash down upon you wouldn’t seem to inspire a calm before slumber, now would it?
Even the oft sung “Hush Little Baby” ends with a horse and cart tragedy which may have permanently “hushed” the crying baby to the delight of the mama, who sings after the accident, “...You’ll still be the sweetest baby in town.”
Yeah, sleep tight, little one, after those calming stories. And while you’re at it, why not conclude by adding, as you switch off the light and close their bedroom door, “Sleep tight; don’t let the bedbugs bite!” That should help ‘em doze off peacefully with visions of insects gnawing at their flesh. What’s wrong with us?
Scary lullabies are a centuries old and world-wide phenomenon. There are cradle songs from Haiti warning children who won’t go to sleep that crabs will devour them. In Spain, the songs include one where a monster named Coco, sometimes renamed, El Lobo, the wolf, will “Come eat you up” if you won’t fall asleep. And downunder, in Australia, babes are lulled to sleep with a ditty about a couple of kids left alone to perish in the forest. Crikey!
And it’s not just nighttime where seemingly innocent tunes are sung that in reality, should scare the bejeebers out of any kid. Many of these melodies are sung in backyards and playgrounds all the time.
Take the well worn, “Ring Around the Rosey” song. I’ve read disturbing stories about this little melody before. It’s been explained that the “rosies” referred to the blisters manifested by the 17th Century Black Plague and “a pocket full of posies” was employed, at the time, by the populace to mask the smell of the oozing pustules. “Ashes to ashes, we all fall down” is purportedly a reference to the death and cremation of victims of the plague. Who wouldn’t want their children to joyfully sing and dance around such themes?
And don’t forget about another popular childhood jingle, rhyming about the sweet wife of a farmer dismembering three tiny, blind mammals with a carving knife, either.
We can fault merry ol’ England for many of the dark nursery rhymes we teach our trusting children. One, for example, is “Mary, Mary Quite Contrary”. According to lore, this tune refers to the reign of Queen Mary l, otherwise playfully known as Bloody Mary. Queen Mary was quite contrary towards the Protestant church and decided to excruciate and/or off many of her subjects who didn’t want to embrace Catholicism. And so she employed silver bells and cockle shells to help persuade the non believers (both were instruments of torture of the day — thumb crushers and genital crushers, respectively — not garden decor). Lovely.
These rhymes may explain why some kids wake up in the middle of the night crying. So, instead of singing them a well worn lullaby, and risking night terrors, I suggest reading them a paragraph or two of most any of Ernest Hemingway’s novels. That always put me to sleep in English Lit. class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.