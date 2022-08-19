The Killing Fields refers to the 1975-79 attempt to create the Communist Party of Kampuchea by The Khmer Rouge Regime led by Pol Pot. Over 1 million people of Cambodia perished due to starvation, terrible living conditions along with executions.
This was roughly 25% of the Cambodian population at the time. However, the purpose of the following article only addresses American lives lost in combat over our nation’s existence as compared to losses we are seeing on our own streets today.
As the number of murders has escalated in the past few years, it seemed that a Google search was needed to determine just how bad our country has declined in our appreciation or lack thereof for human life. If the data is correct, from our revolution through all the conflicts in just under 250 years, our total loss of lives appears to be just over 1 million souls.
This number includes disease, accidents and all other deaths due to combat. The bulk of these deaths occurred in our Civil War (650,000), World War II (290,000), Vietnam (58,220), World War I (53,402) and the Korean Police Action (36,574).
This breaks down into just over 4,000 deaths per year. Keep this number in mind when you see the number of murders that have occurred in our cities and towns in the last five years.
• 2017 — 17,281
• 2018 — 16,261
• 2019 — 16,669
• 2020 — 21,579
• 2021 — 19,600
This comes to 91,390 in five years.
Would appear the jungles of Vietnam, the trenches and cold of Korea and perhaps even the war to end all wars were safer than walking the streets of our cities and hometowns.
While these numbers are based on data from before the internet, there may be some statistical errors involved, but only on the high side. Taking out illness, accidents and other non-combat deaths makes today’s murder statistics even more terrible.
So just what actions or lack of actions have brought about this moment of time when the Killing Fields of today are found in our own backyards?
It appears to me that the assault on our legal system is the primary source of our troubles. The defund-the-police and soft-on-crime district attorneys, revolving doors in the jails and prisons particularly in our major cities, have violent criminals no longer concerned about being confined no matter the seriousness of their offense. Our police are ambushed and still no sign of enforcing the rule of law. Driving the posted speed limit in most cities will get fellow travelers in an uproar. In the past year, I have seen at least one red light run every day. This is not an exaggeration. It appears that no one is held accountable for their actions. This is, unfortunately, particularly true of our younger generations. I can only pray for their futures and our nation.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.