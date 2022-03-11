In a previous column I reported on Mondegreens, which are misheard lyrics of songs. You know, like when the lyrics sound like Jimi Hendrix singing, “‘Scuze me while I kiss this guy,” or, whether the Beach Boys were singing about “Barbara Ann’’ or Bob Moran. Well, there can be equal confusion with ”mis-rememberings.” Termed the Mandela Effect, these are memories one has that are very strong recollections of people/things/events that turn out to be, in reality, incorrect.
The term was coined by blogger Fiona Broome after she recounted her memory of Nelson Mandela’s death while he was in a South African prison. Her memory of that event was quite vivid. But after investigation, she realized that Mr. Mandela didn’t in fact pass away in a 1980’s apartheid prison cell but died in 2013, many years after he was freed.
Ms. Broome, through subsequent research, discovered that many people have strong, vivid memories of events that actually never happened as they remembered.
Here, then, are a few examples of the Mandela Effect. You may even recognize some false memories that you were sure of. But don’t feel bad, you’re far from alone.
Remember watching Disney’s animated movie, “Snow White”? And recall how the evil Queen addressed the all-knowing mirror with, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all”? Wrong! The actual line is, “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” I know, I could have sworn, too.
Many people have mis-rememberings from their favorite movies. For example, “Luke, I am your father,” was never spoken by Mr. Vader. The actual line was, “No, I am your father.” And C-3P0 of the same film? Was he of golden color? Not entirely, as his right leg, below the knee, was silver (Go ahead, get out your collectables and check, I’ll wait). Even Bogie’s oft quoted, “Play it again, Sam” was never uttered in the movie, “Casa Blanca”. The closest to that phrase was Ilsa saying, “Play it once, Sam. For old times sake!”
How about the character emblazoned on the Monopoly board, Mr. Pennybags (I was sure his name was Mr. Moneybags)? Without going to your game chest, can you picture him in his tux with a top-hat and monocle? Sorry, no monocle. Maybe you’re thinking of a similarly attired Mr. Peanut? And remember your childhood books featuring Curious George, with the long tail? Ha! No tail on that monkey.
Can you recall from your early years, your mom putting a tasty Jiffy peanut butter sandwich in your Knightrider lunch box along with a big, shiny apple? If you do, you might be surprised to learn that there is no such thing as Jiffy peanut butter. There are Jif and Skippy brands of peanut butter and your brain probably just scrambled the two together.
Quick, without looking, what brand of underwear do you have on? Is it Fruit of the Loom with the depiction of various fruits spilling from a cornucopia? Now, go ahead and look without giving yourself a wedgie. If your underwear is indeed that brand, you don’t see the cornucopia horn do you? Never been there, always the logo was just a heap of various fruits.
For many years I pinned my retirement strategy on the hope that one day my financial future would be secured when I’d open my front door to see Ed McMahon on my stoop with balloons and a comically oversized check from Publishers Clearing House.
Turns out, that never could have happened. Not because of the astronomically low odds of actually winning the prize but because of the fact that Mr. McMahon never represented Publishers Clearing House and was never filmed handing out giant checks at anyone’s door. He did hawk for the similar American Family Publishers but never presented prizes.
So there, my memory challenged friends, you can blame the Mandela Effect when you can’t seem to get your recollections in order. And don’t forget ... you read it here first! Seriously, don’t forget.
