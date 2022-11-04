Stand back! I’m spitting nails and so mad I’m cross-eyed, so my aim may not be perfect.
On the Wednesday I wrote this, I had spent most of an hour at the Show Low Post Office. The guy who first greeted me said, yes, I was the third person to come in that morning from Linden complaining about our mail delivery. When I asked to speak with the postmaster, he went back to fetch her and came back with a handful of my mail. After a long wait, the postmaster showed up. She feigned ignorance of the situation and, when I showed her the stack of mail, without my Tuesday paper, given me by the first guy, she was simply shocked.
This is the third time in a month I haven’t gotten the twice-weekly White Mountain Independent delivered. In the last seven days, I’ve gone several days without even the #$%#$% political fliers in the mailbox.
Our mail is rarely delivered before dark even in the middle of summer. Since it’s over a football field’s length to the mailbox and back, I’m disinclined to dodge pigs and skunks to fetch it in the dark. I don’t like leaving it out, but I’m also not going to drive or walk down with a clothespin and a shotgun.
While the USPS is constantly preening about their lack of taxpayer funding, in an April 9, 2021 request to Congress, Droolin’ Joe Biden sought $600 million for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure for 18 federal agencies.
The request specified that funds would be used by the General Services Administration “for other agencies and for United States Postal Service charging infrastructure.”
In testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Feb. 24, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy conceded that only 10 percent of the initial next-generation delivery vehicles the USPS is ordering will be electric powered.
Don’t know about you, but that sounds like typical taxpayer-funded largess to me. How, exactly are we, the customers, benefitting from the flinging around of money?
Separately, the Postal Service confirmed that it has begun drawing emergency COVID-19 relief from a $10 million appropriation.
“… We have been reimbursed for such expenses in the cumulative amount of $8.64 billion,” the Postal Service said in a brief statement. It did not offer any details of what expenses it had charged as COVID-related damages. Now, I can guarandamntee you that all the covid monies being dispersed are taxpayer dollars.
One of the several galling things about my recent encounter with the local post office was that the Postmaster had no clue what the name or publication/delivery days of the local paper might be. The WMI is delivered in huge bundles for delivery two times a week, how can that have escaped notice?
The folks who man the windows in our post office are uniformly great; I can’t remember when I’ve ever had a less than pleasant, efficient exchange with any of them. I’d bet that they’re at least vaguely familiar with the local paper.
Whew! I feel better now that my spleen is vented, how about you? That probably depends on how well you can relate to the aggravation of lousy mail delivery.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
