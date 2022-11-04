Stand back! I’m spitting nails and so mad I’m cross-eyed, so my aim may not be perfect.

On the Wednesday I wrote this, I had spent most of an hour at the Show Low Post Office. The guy who first greeted me said, yes, I was the third person to come in that morning from Linden complaining about our mail delivery. When I asked to speak with the postmaster, he went back to fetch her and came back with a handful of my mail. After a long wait, the postmaster showed up. She feigned ignorance of the situation and, when I showed her the stack of mail, without my Tuesday paper, given me by the first guy, she was simply shocked.

