Just in from Elaine Donnelly, “Pentagon orders military to put male soldiers in female showers.” Note: Elaine Donnelly is president of the Center for Military Readiness, an independent public policy organization that reports on and analyzes military and social issues.
This just hit the presses in the past few days, and it pretty much tells the story behind our “retreat, not withdrawal, from Afghanistan, “Forced dismissals and loss of retirement for not taking vaccinations," “Continued shrinkage in our military strength through low reenlistments and recruiting efforts," along with low morale.
“Biden/Austin directives specifically involve the military service academies and Reserve Officer Training Corps (contract) programs, inviting controversies like those affecting civilian female athletes who have lost competitions against biological men.” (This a direct quote from Ms. Donnelly’s report). This absolutely flies in the face of common sense to almost everyone I know, including members of the LGBTQ etc. This also follows the course being taken with Title IX for our female athletes and to quote an old fairy tale, “They are going in the wrong direction.” Well, if they want controversy, this should do the trick.
As part of my own history, when the military academies decided to open these institutes of higher education to women in the mid-70s, most everyone from the earlier classes believed this to be a grand idea. Many of my classmates and friends have had daughters and granddaughters join the Long Gray Line of my alma mater and even the Naval and Air Force academies and have had wonderful careers, not to mention an excellent education. At this point in time, I cannot imagine encouraging any young woman to pursue an education/career knowing that some male wishing to be female could end up as a roommate sharing the same showers and toilets.
It is time to raise our voices and call out the perpetrators of this insane mentality. Our senior military and the entire cesspool of swamp creatures spouting this philosophy need to be allowed to just go.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
