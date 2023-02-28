Just in from Elaine Donnelly, “Pentagon orders military to put male soldiers in female showers.” Note: Elaine Donnelly is president of the Center for Military Readiness, an independent public policy organization that reports on and analyzes military and social issues.

This just hit the presses in the past few days, and it pretty much tells the story behind our “retreat, not withdrawal, from Afghanistan, “Forced dismissals and loss of retirement for not taking vaccinations," “Continued shrinkage in our military strength through low reenlistments and recruiting efforts," along with low morale.

