“FBI’s Richmond Division would like to protect Virginians from the threat of ‘white supremacy,’ which it believes has found a home within Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass," Seraphin reported for Uncover DC. (Feb 9.)

After all these many years of being a practicing Catholic, I find myself classified by the FBI as a bloody “white supremist!” Heck of a way to start your day, don’t you think? As a youngster, my Daily Missal was both in English and Latin. It has never crossed my mind that our own government would freely allow a few million folks from all over enter our country without attempting to know anything about them while targeting some of the most giving and caring people I know. As with any religion, not everyone practices what they preach, but to classify this many people as potential threats to the country many have fought and died for to keep it as a major bastion of security for all who call it home.

