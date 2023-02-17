“FBI’s Richmond Division would like to protect Virginians from the threat of ‘white supremacy,’ which it believes has found a home within Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass," Seraphin reported for Uncover DC. (Feb 9.)
After all these many years of being a practicing Catholic, I find myself classified by the FBI as a bloody “white supremist!” Heck of a way to start your day, don’t you think? As a youngster, my Daily Missal was both in English and Latin. It has never crossed my mind that our own government would freely allow a few million folks from all over enter our country without attempting to know anything about them while targeting some of the most giving and caring people I know. As with any religion, not everyone practices what they preach, but to classify this many people as potential threats to the country many have fought and died for to keep it as a major bastion of security for all who call it home.
While still digesting my newfound status, along comes the theory that the newest religion around the world is actually (wait for it) climate change! We began taking Christ out of our schools roughly 50 years ago. We now have Satanic clubs in many parts of our school systems throughout the land which further eroded the Christian/Judaea base of our Founding Fathers. And now our “ruling class” without the benefit of COVID to lock us down and follow their orders is turning to climate change, as our commander in chief has stated so well, “to put us all in chains.”
We have been since 1976 (Al Gore) told that the Earth has only a few years left, and temperatures are rising at unusual rates, but as mentioned in prior columns, in the past 100 plus years the temperature has risen only 1 degree Fahrenheit worldwide! Pictures of the Statue of Liberty taken over the years show no meaningful rise in water level and the North and South poles are still cold, although a few million years ago, the South Pole was a rain forest. So while our elite class tells us what they want us to hear, science still says our little planet has a few million years left. And, yes, weather is constantly changing.
Just wishing that a grain of common sense would penetrate the minds of our woke leaders and the small percentage of those seeking special privileges. Catholics represent 23% of our nation! While the Latin Mass or high Mass is not as prevalent as 50 and more years ago, to have our government add these people to the “crazy” parents that protest at PTA meetings regarding teaching their children CRT, sex changes/orientation and attend LGBTQ … twerking classes just does not sound anywhere near like the country I grew up in, served in uniform and even had a brief run at politics.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
