Our area is similar in some respects to the California town where I lived when my son was born 42 years ago.
Cambria is small, with many generations having been born, ranched, lived and died there. A diverse but fairly tight-knit community. And there is where the similarities end.
Show Low has grown by about 51% since 2000. Cambria’s population has fallen by 3% in that timeframe.
How is a shrinking population possible for a town with a seashore, moderate weather and a spectacular setting?
It was a choice the residents made. The people loved where they lived and didn’t want it to turn into San Francisco to their north or Los Angeles to their south. They wanted to preserve their quality of life.
They had hit that magical moment known as the Overton Window.
There were several tools used to achieve the result of keeping a charming town vital while not allowing it to grow.
As here, tourism was never going to abate, and people would always need restaurants, plumbers and salespeople.
Today, Cambria sports 226 real estate agents to Show Low’s 134.
How to achieve balance between no-growth and a thriving economy? I’m not the person to get the White Mountains moving on that topic, but I see enough in the paper to know that there are definitely people here who are scrambling to get something done to preserve our area.
Having spoken recently with a real estate agent in the county where Cambria is located, I was told that one of the tools used in the towns’ having gotten an early handle on explosive growth was to contact land conservancies and other nonprofits regarding a blueprint for slowing growth.
The primary tool, though, which I lived and worked with for several years was that they lived within their water limits.
Then and now, you could buy a lot in town, but you might wait 20 years before being allowed to build on it.
Water permits were scarce as hen’s teeth and more precious than gold. It’s still that way today. They live within their water means.
I was a partner in a small construction firm when I lived in Cambria, and we scrambled for every job. But we rolled with it and thrived; it can certainly be done by those with a strong work ethic.
I know there are people here who don’t want to see us turn into Phoenix North. Get together, organize and maybe contact some of the nonprofits that have been helping people to preserve their small towns for many years.
Even more importantly, lean on our towns to stop allocating water that doesn’t exist; it will take a backbone, but it can be done. We here on the hill are selling water we don’t have, living in la-la land about those water resources and will all pay the price.
The Overton Window? It is the range of policies politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time. An idea’s political viability depends mainly on whether it falls within this range, rather than on politicians’ individual preferences.
Let’s not let that window close on us.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
