PART ONE
In Arizona, if you are a registered Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Green party member, you can vote in your party’s primary election next year. Independents and people who haven’t declared a party can choose which party’s primary they want to vote in. Next year’s primary in Democratic Party in Arizona is on August 4, 2020.
The Republican party is not holding a presidential preference election in 2020.
In the primary election, you decide which candidate for each position you prefer to represent your party in the general election and you mark your ballot. Your vote is counted along with all of the other votes, and the candidate who gets the most votes wins the party’s primary. If there are runoffs, you vote in the same manner and the candidates with the most votes wins.
In the general election that follows in November, a registered voter can vote for any candidate from any party for each office on the ballot. Again, your vote for each candidate is counted along with all of the votes and the candidate who gets the most votes wins the election.
This process applies to elections for local leaders and officials, county leaders and officials, representatives to the state legislature, state officials and senators and representatives to the US Congress — all offices elected within the state.
When it comes to electing a President of the United States, though, no one votes directly for any candidate and the voter is twice removed from the outcome, first by party, second by the Electoral College.
Democrats, Republicans Libertarians and Greens may vote in their party’s election. Independents may request a ballot from another party to vote.
For Democrats, when you vote in the PPE, you will express your preference for one candidate for president. Votes are counted and, in Arizona, the candidates will be allocated delegates to the party’s national summer convention in proportion to the number of votes they received. The number of male and female delegates should be equal. Other fairness requirements apply.
At the convention, the delegates, who vote by state, are pledged to vote for the candidate they represent but they may “go rogue” after the first ballot. If no candidate gets a majority of the votes on the first ballot, other “Super Delegates” (party leaders and others not necessarily pledged to candidates and not elected as delegates by voters) may also vote on the second and later ballots. Eventually, the convention chooses its candidate for president to run in the November election. It is strongly hoped that the candidate is the one whom most party voters in the country preferred.
The vice presidential candidate is chosen with NO input from voters. The presidential candidate and party leaders usually choose someone who will “balance the ticket” (get votes that the presidential candidate may not attract). Delegates to the convention vote for the vice presidential candidate, usually rubber-stamping the party leaders’ choice. Now the party has its candidates for the November general election.
The information above covers one party (Democratic) in one state (Arizona). Other states and parties — even the same party — have different ways to choose delegates. The parties and states can devise their own methods, so methods aren’t uniform over the whole country.
Next is the big vote in November … but we don’t vote directly for presidential/vice presidential candidates. Instead, we vote for Electors who are pledged to candidates. Different states do this differently, so watch for information on the Electoral College team in the sports pages of a soon-to-be published issue of the Independent. Sadly, it’s not that kind of college. Stay tuned.
Sheryl Eaton is president of White Mountain Democrats.
(2) comments
I do not agree with you. There is a wide galp between voters and the democratic party. The democrats in congress are simply making fools out of themselves by not working on healthcare, improving infrastructure of the US, the US, Mexico, and Canadian trade agreement. Voters outside of the coastal cities are behind Trump by a very large margin. People in the real world, out side of big cities, are more difficult to manipulate. Many years ago, when I was about 14, I realized the democratic party was corrupt. It has only gotten worse since then. Let's Make America Great Again"
RFranklin, Democrats have submitted over 300 bills adressing the issues you mentioned to the senate. Unfortunately, republicans control the Senate and those bills are sitting in committes because Senate Majority Leader "Moscow" Mitch MConnell will not let them come to the floor for debate or vote. I agree with you "let's make america great again" let's get rid of the cancer on our constitution that occupys the White House.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.