It dawned on me recently that our situation in Washington is sounding more and more like Dorothy and her trip to Oz.
While I do know that the book is one of fiction and great imagination, the situation in our nation’s capital is a very serious and scary fact.
Perhaps at this point a bit of an explanation of this thought needs be addressed. So here we go.
Not having read “The Wizard of Oz” in many decades, perhaps my analogy may be distorted by fading memory, but let me give it the old college try and then let any of you that would like to jump in with enhancements or corrections if deemed necessary.
The most recent image of our president being led off Marine One by the first lady brought to mind one of all too many zombie movies of recent past.
I truly wanted to cry. My mother passed away at 100 years and 6 months and was the bell of the ball at her 100th birthday party. At 20-plus years older than our president, she was so much more alert and with the moment.
What I saw in this news video was nothing short of elder abuse. What they are doing to our 46th president is shameful and probably unlawful.
And then I remembered the little guy behind the big curtain, “The Wizard of Oz!” Yes, a rascal running Oz with fear and intimidation. Our president is the big curtain, but who is the person or persons running the show?
Curiosity led me to Google that provided interesting data in the staffing of the new administration.
Not surprising of the top 100 positions filled early in the initial organization came from previous Democrat administrations.
However, and perhaps to you who have a broader political background in these things, also not surprising, 74% were in the Obama administration!
This would make a great deal of sense if our economy was buzzing along in a continued growth pattern of just two years ago.
Unfortunately this is not the case. Our deficit spending is beyond belief.
Our focus on climate change when the rest of the world could not care less is leading in a downward spiral that appears to have only one possible result.
And that my friends is unacceptable to me. Recognize that I may not be around to see the “rest of the story” as the wonderful Paul Harvey used to tell us.
However, my children and their children will have to deal with what may be a third-world experience simply because a few people, perhaps with good intentions, led our once great nation down the rabbit hole.
FYI, these words were not written to upset anyone, but only to express concerns that I never would have imagined could happen in America.
From the most respected and perhaps most feared nation by some rogue countries to the butt of many jokes by the world at large.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family and even me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.