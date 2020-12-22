When I left for New York, I was very limited on the amount of clothes I could bring with me, in part due to the pressures of the pandemic, but also because of the normal struggles of leaving for college all the way on the other side of the country. If I had had it my way, I would have brought all my clothes with me, but in a way making a choice of what clothes to bring and what not to bring was symbolic of starting this new chapter in my life, and what I was choosing to leave behind and what I wanted to keep close with me.
I stumbled across the shirt I received at the end of soccer season my senior year of high school as a gift from my coach. As I thought of my four years playing soccer, all the late night bus rides, the friendships I made, the sometimes hard lessons soccer taught me, the progress I made over the years, and the general sentimental value that this shirt has to me, I thought that these weren’t memories I was willing to leave behind. I wanted to bring it with me, and I would’ve, except for what the shirt said: “Redskins Soccer/Class of 2020 Senior.” The problematic word, of course, is “Redskins,” which is St. Johns High School’s mascot. As much as I loved playing soccer for St. Johns High School and I wanted to represent my old high school and all it represents to me, I decided to leave this shirt because I ultimately decided it was more important to not perpetuate mascots like “Redskins.”
Despite my opinion on this subject, the vast majority of affiliates of St. Johns High School does not hold this view. In the comments section of a Facebook post by Sports Zone Radio wishing SJHS good luck at their football game against Santa Cruz, a current SJHS student says, “St. Johns views it as honorable. You find it racist.” in response to a user expressing disapproval of the mascot. The user replies, “Being a proud San Carlos Apache Tribal Member, I do find it offensive,” to which a SJHS staff member tells the user, “Move along! Move along!” It is extremely unfortunate when SJHS affiliates are silencing people for the sole reason of disagreeing on a topic as insignificant as a mascot and telling the group of people that this affects the most, Native Americans, to “move along.”
Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon experience. Mariso Begay, a current senior at SJHS and a Native American says, “I would honestly think that people at St. Johns High School have a general disregard towards the feelings of Native Americans.”
Perhaps St. Johns does not feel it is silencing these voices, because after all the school board held a vote on whether to change the mascot or not, and nearly 75% of the voters voted to keep the mascot. However, St. Johns is 84.78% white, while only 6.24% Native American, so the population of voters who have the most reason to want this mascot changed and are directly affected by this issue are vastly outnumbered. People within St. Johns believe that the mascot honors Native American and that the mascot doesn’t bother the majority of Native Americans, however a 2020 study by UC Berkeley would disagree. The study found that 67% of Native Americans who are very engaged in native or tribal cultures found the mascot offensive. Mariso says, “Yes, many people have said that having this mascot is actually quite an honor, but just thinking about how many other people feel about it, especially Native Americans, we think it’s quite racist and disrespectful.” So while 75% of the people involved did vote against changing the mascot, the voices that are most important on this subject, Native Americans, are being overlooked by SJHS.
For all the defenders of the mascot, I would ask, why does it matter so much that the mascot remains the same? It seems whenever the subject of the mascot is brought up, SJHS affiliates are quick to jump in and defend it for one reason or another, but those defenses mean nothing as long as Native Americans are offended by it; there is no plausible reason to keep it. It is just a mascot, it objectively doesn’t really affect most people if it stays the same or not, so why do you have these strong feelings about it? SJHS should not simply “move along,” as the staff member said, but should listen to the opinions of the people who it does affect.
Aidan Jessop is a freshman at Columbia University in New York City studying chemical engineering, however he is originally from Concho and went to high school at St. Johns High School, in St. Johns.
Kudos to you, Aidan. I'll assert that your efforts are a wonderful legacy to your alma mater and a show of respect to indigenous people of Arizona who deserve better.
