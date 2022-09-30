To say that the Federal Reserve is between a rock and a hard place is an understatement.

Markets want a halt to inflation, but they don’t want a full-fledged recession or sustained drop in economic activity. Households and consumers want their dollars to stretch further and not be short-circuited by price increases in things they buy. And firms like low interest rates and worry about rising rates since they have become used to borrowing very cheaply over the past decade. The problem is that there is no miracle cure for inflation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.