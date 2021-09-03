I’m basically happy with life. Especially considering the alternative.
And basically just as happy with the body I was given although I wish it would have held together better over time. To be honest, I didn’t take as good care of it over the years as I should have. Even though I’m mostly satisfied with the design, there are a few things I may have done differently with the design of my body.
For example, I think I can do without toenails. I never use them anyway. They always need trimming so they don’t snag on something or get stuck in a sock weave. And trimming them gets harder as you age; you’re not as bendy as you once were and toes seem to get farther away the older you get. Maybe toenails were useful when we used to climb about in trees but that was quite some time ago. C’mon, evolution, get with it.
I get finger nails. They’re excellent for scratching itches or getting labels off stuff and can even help keep your nose clean (sure you don’t). They can serve as a screwdriver in some instances and can even be used to annoy other people whenever there is a chalkboard around.
Another thing I can do without is hair anywhere other than on top of my head. I’ve sported some fashionable moustaches and beards through the years but it would sure be nice not to have to shave or trim facial hair everyday. Chest hair just gets in the way when you’re buttoning or zipping up a shirt and I won’t get into shoulder and back hair.
I don’t suppose many women would disagree with me on this point, either. They have many more shaving duties than us men. And waxing? Unless you have some masochistic tendencies, I think most people could do without body hair to avoid this suffering.
Eyebrow hair? Although I looked a little goofy after a water heater relighting incident, the hair grew back but I didn’t really miss it when the hairs were gone. Plus, it seems most people aren’t too happy with their allotment of eyebrow hair, anyhow. People are either shaving, plucking or threading (ouch) overly lush eyebrow hair or penciling it in where they feel the hair isn’t dense enough.
And why do we need hairy arms, legs or armpits, anyway? I’ve consulted several online scholarly resources and haven’t found definitive answers as to why we have more hair in certain places than others. No one knows, they just keep blaming it on evolution. Scholarly doesn’t equal smart.
Then there’s nipples. Okay, females need them to nourish offspring but how did they end up on guys? Someone on the body assembly team say, “Hey, Earl, what do we do with all of these extra nipples? On the guys? You sure?”
All I know is that I don’t use mine at all; never have and don’t know any guys who have. I suppose they might help in assuring your suspenders are correctly aligned but not everyone wears suspenders.
I’ve heard nipples can be good anatomical reference points and be useful when administering CPR or something but I bet that’s about it. If a medic or doctor would be lost finding other body parts without nipples as guides, I’d think they’d do better in another profession.
Some people use nipples as ornament hangers. I don’t think I’d care for that. Besides, we mostly use ears for that anyway. How many bobbles do we need dangling from how many body parts? I probably don’t really want an answer to that.
Maybe evolution will get on the ball and get rid of some of these parts we could do without. But I guess evolution knows what it’s doing by making changes so very gradually. I’d be more than a little surprised if I awoke one morning suddenly hairless, nailless and nipless! Take your time, evolution, I can wait.
