On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 the Editor of WMI, Mr. Jim Headley eloquently described “The best Christmas present possible – one’s Time!”
Following Mr. Headley’s lead I offer the reader my newly acquired knowledge of self induced education and it is this: Appreciate the Mogollon Rim Forest with every breath you take because it would not be here without the continued (time) presence of Mogollon Mustangs on the Rim. My culture of the “Ancient Lost Fort Fawhcarawee Tribe” believe that “Mother Earth’s Hair” (grass) remembers the horse, but only if the horse remains present on the landscape to replenish it back. Each century of presence of just the Heber Mogollon Mustangs (300 est.) equals one trillion square feet of replenished, reseeded, fertile beds! Now the Math:
Every equid horse has an intestinal tract measuring approximately 100 linear feet. This is an internal laboratory that provides 12-16 fertile seed bearing fodder beds per day, per horse. Before these deposits are transported and delivered throughout the forest, the germination processes are well under way. By comparison, the multi-stomached beef cattle are seed and earth scalding deposits on the landscape and do not replenish the landscape they consume whatsoever! Each equid horse fodder deposit is approximately four square feet of perfect seed bearing moist bed, while eliminating surface tension at the advanced humus soil site.
Each enriched fertile germinating bed will now be able to absorb moisture from rain or dew until and beyond maturity. This computes to 48 or more square feet sites per horse, per day, and/or 14,400 square feet of seed bearing fodder beds just for the Heber Mogollon Mustang herd (300 est.) alone, per day. If we multiply this times 365 days per year (time) we will have 5,256,000 square feet of enriched replenished landscape annually. No other large herbivore occupying this landscape can accomplish this phenomenal feat simply because the other animals do not have the same “stomach” for it, or (time).
Sometimes, we people find it difficult to see the forest because the trees are blocking our view. Before we commit another genocide on our horses (ourselves) we should consider this: One trillion pounds of beautiful juicy, tasty low cholesterol bison steaks were left to rot on the western plains so that we could all enjoy one of Tim McGraw’s 99-cent heart attacks, referred to in his song. I use science, math, biology, ecology, etc. to avoid “alternative facts” to expose the “greater truth!!" By chain of command, this study of the Heber Mogollon Mustang Herd, was spear-headed by www.ISPMB.org President Karen A. Sussman and wildlife ecologist specialist Craig C. Downer, A.B.M.S., Ph.D. email ccdowner@aol.com. They both have five decades (one century of time) invested in telling these truths. "The Wild Horse Conspiracy.org" ebook or in print at amazon.com. You will not be disappointed! Ultimate measure of time! Sussman: “The Chernobyl experiment.”
“Since the horrific nuclear accident in Chernobyl in 1986, the land became uninhabitable for humans. In 1998 scientists reintroduced 30 rare and endangered Przewalski horses to Chernobyl’s exclusion zone as part of their continuing efforts to preserve this species.” The “half-life” of this contaminated site is 125 million years! (Time)???
At 11 years old, this author was farmed out on the two “Hat Creek Ranchos" and owned by the Turnbull brothers in rural northwest Nebraska. Before child labor and and child abuse laws limited me to just 14 hours per day, I earned one dollar (real money) per day plus room and board. In spite of this “suggested” law I had to work the “normal” full days, catching a good nap during church on Sunday. I was nearly a teenager before I realized my name was not “get more wood" and that there was another form of shampoo other than Lava! This builds wisdom/character?
“Time” is truly the most valued of all! Only then, can knowledge and education become a role. Happy Holidays to us all!?
Robert A. Hutchison
Overgaard
