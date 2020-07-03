Last week, as we stood with our coffee looking out the kitchen window at the perfect, clear morning, Phillip commented that it looked like a scene conjured by Disney. Artist that he is, my husband can be a little theatrical in his observations, but this one was spot-on.
Our colorful birdbath was surrounded by two does, a young buck, some bunnies, and a plethora of fluttering birds. Chipmunks scampered at the base of an oak tree closer to the house. It was magical.
This morning was just as beautiful but a little less magical. Two wild pigs/Javelina were near the birdbath. Everyone we know has seen the darned things around here, but in the ten years we’ve been in this house, this was our first time. Not that we’ve never dealt with them before. In 2003, as we left California to return to my home state, we hadn’t even hit the freeway forty miles from the house in Three Rivers when the realtor called to say that the pigs had dug up the two acres of ‘lawn’ there. Life in the country, as they say.
I never want to live in a place where I don’t run the risk of occasionally dealing with pigs or getting stuck behind a farm tractor for a few miles of highway.
Being brought down to 15MPH while on your way to something ‘important’ is a great way to force yourself to take a deep breath and spend those few extra minutes thinking about what’s REALLY important. And one of my most important quality-of-life gauges is that it be a rural life.
We were visiting with some friends from Taylor who, like us, are always thinking that they’re going to pick up and move to that place with the greener grass. The older we all get, though, the harder this place is to beat was the general consensus. That may have been an easier sell sitting outside at 80 degrees, sipping cocktails in the shade, surrounded by summer’s colorful bounty than had it been 10 degrees and time to shovel snow.
But I’ve never minded even our harshest winters. We have such polite snow! It doesn’t hang around for months on end becoming a gloppy, disgusting mess the way it does in wetter climates. You get the childlike joy of ‘Snow! Yay!’ and the next day is bright and sunny with the snow mostly gone.
I once lived and worked where, lacking a garage, you had to keep the block heater on your car plugged in 24/7 during several months of the year. If you didn’t have that option, you had to go out every little while to start and let it run for a bit. Going grocery shopping required an extra set of keys so you could leave the car running and still lock it; all of those running cars caused dense ice fog to form over the small town.
Yes, this IS the place with the greener grass, pigs and all.
