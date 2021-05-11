The truth is out there!
Last Thursday night many people saw something strange in the skies above Navajo County. Dozens, if not hundreds, of lights (apparently onboard fast moving crafts) were zooming across the sky in a straight line according to witnesses. Local sightings were made in Show Low, Pinetop and Taylor.
More witnesses reported seeing the “straight-line lights” in Phoenix, Maricopa, Tucson, California, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Thursday night about 9 p.m. “dozens of strange lights” were seen near Summer Pines in Show Low, near the corner of US Highway 60 and State Route 260 according to an eyewitness who I spoke with Friday morning.
They said the lights were not fast but moving in a line. As the line stretched longer and longer, they said, “The lights multiplied at the front of the line out of thin air. Lights just appeared.”
According to the observer, there were at least 30 lights across the sky and one was traveling in the opposite direction under the long line of lights.
Once the witness stopped and got out of their vehicle, “The lights simply scatters in all directions and disappeared — poof.” Adding, “They stayed in that line until they disappeared.”
In Phoenix, Fox 10 Television reported, “FOX 10 viewers across Arizona reported seeing a trail of lights in the sky on the night of May 5. Some viewers say at least 100 lights were seen moving across the sky in a single file line, with others claiming to have seen them moving from the west to the north.”
Sightings were also reported in Queen Creek, Surprise, Lake Pleasant and Duncan, also about 9 p.m. but the night before, on Wednesday.
Friday morning, FOX 10 even posted a 19-second long video of the moving lights on their website captured by Ameliana Garcia. They also posted two other videos of the lights submitted by viewers in the Phoenix area.
In the past, SpaceX’s Starlink satellites have been reported as the source of similar lights. The National Weather Service in Seattle stated Wednesday’s Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is the likely cause for the phenomenon.
While it is hardly the first time “UFOs” were seen in our state, did you know there is a local chapter of MUFON, The Mutual Unidentified Flying Object Network, right here in Show Low?
They have a Facebook page with 650 followers!
In a written Facebook message, MUFON’s response to the lights was, “Yes it was the Space X Starlink project. They are Internet satellites. Thank you for getting in contact with us about it.”
So it may not have been alien space ships but I have to know what they are building. It has to be a massive project to be seen with the naked eye across the nation.
