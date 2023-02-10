And just when I did not think our situation in America could not get worse!
Yes, we let a Chinese spy balloon fly across our nation unimpeded for over a week checking out multiple sensitive locations from west to east (the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska to the shores of South Carolina.)
Had not some folks in Montana seen this spy in the sky, there is a good chance that we commoners may never had been told of this atrocity.
But once “we the people” got the word, the stories began to get even worse. Apparently, upon being advised of the situation, our president gave orders to our Air Force to shoot the spyware down. That sounded sane and simple, but our woke military said too many citizens would be placed in jeopardy due to falling debris and declined to follow the commander in chief’s order.
Now there was a time in my life when no man or woman in uniform would dare say no to a direct order from any superior officer unless the order itself was Illegal. Call me old fashion, but if this news report is correct, there should be several changes in our military leadership across the board!
Perhaps to defuse the potential loss of stars around the Pentagon, the device was brought down over the Atlantic.
The idea was to have our Navy recover the wreckage to determine the potential damage to our continental security knowing that our biggest economic and military foes have already received electronic communications. And once recovered, our Chinese friends demand we return all of it to them!
They say that in poker, everyone has a tell and it appears that Joe’s is very apparent to his/our adversaries. Doubt this article would be written if “Ronnie,” “George” or “The Donald” were at the helm of our nation’s defense.
And you ask, “why so worried, Carl?” At this point, I believe this may not be the first such infiltration of our sovereign air space but feel certain that it is not going to be the last. There are so many reasons we need to maintain control over any/all incursions into our nation.
This not only includes balloons, but also allowing millions of undocumented people to invade our homeland with drugs and sex trafficking, not to mention the “gang mentality” that is showing up in our schools and on the streets of our once safe communities.
There must be a hard line in the sand that both allies and potential enemies know not to cross!
Ruining our great nation by not running it properly will assure that some of the predictions of was in the near future may come to pass. And from this old man’s observations, the next war will be like nothing that has ever occurred on our Earth ever.
For current generations to ignore the evil that exists out there is to perpetuate an eventual doomsday so often presented by our elitists story telling folk on our West Coast. It is said that “What man can perceive, man can achieve.” Let’s just be careful of what we perceive. Just saying.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.