Federal law enforcement agencies place orders for ammunition and equipment near the end of the summer in preparation for the new fiscal year. Federal agencies are on an October-to-October rotation. When I was a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms special agent, I remember hearing from the higher-ups that unless we use up the prior year’s budget (buying more equipment and ammunition) Congress may not allocate as enough money for our needs in the next fiscal year. It is called “use it or lose it.”

I am not saying that what is happening right now at the Internal Revenue Service is a result of this. It may be purposely concocted by the federal government to scare the bejesus out of us. I can say that the media would love to put the public in a frenzy for the purpose of selling more magazines, newspapers or airtime on TV or radio. It is the same type of frenzy created by “if it bleeds, it leads” meaning if blood is in the report it moves to the head of the line in front of every other news item. Because the media was so successful in creating the pandemic panic to such an extent that people today are still afraid of “people,” who is to say this is not occurring again with the reporting of the purchase of ammunition and IRS agents.

