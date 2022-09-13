Federal law enforcement agencies place orders for ammunition and equipment near the end of the summer in preparation for the new fiscal year. Federal agencies are on an October-to-October rotation. When I was a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms special agent, I remember hearing from the higher-ups that unless we use up the prior year’s budget (buying more equipment and ammunition) Congress may not allocate as enough money for our needs in the next fiscal year. It is called “use it or lose it.”
I am not saying that what is happening right now at the Internal Revenue Service is a result of this. It may be purposely concocted by the federal government to scare the bejesus out of us. I can say that the media would love to put the public in a frenzy for the purpose of selling more magazines, newspapers or airtime on TV or radio. It is the same type of frenzy created by “if it bleeds, it leads” meaning if blood is in the report it moves to the head of the line in front of every other news item. Because the media was so successful in creating the pandemic panic to such an extent that people today are still afraid of “people,” who is to say this is not occurring again with the reporting of the purchase of ammunition and IRS agents.
According to the chief financial officer of the Internal Revenue Service under the title of personnel summary, by employment status, budget activity and selected personnel type, in the fiscal year of 2020, they had 80,229 employees. Of these, only 2,025 of them were armed personnel called special agents. In the fiscal year of 2021, they had 80,411 employees. Of these, only 2,042 of them were armed personnel called special agents.
Most employees in the Internal Revenue Service are customer service representatives, seasonal employees, revenue agents, tax examiners, revenue officers, attorneys, tax technicians and appeal officers. The budget is sorted into departments of Examinations and Collections, Filing and Account Services, Information Services, Shared Services and Support, Prefiling Taxpayer Assistance and Education, Investigations, Regulatory and Business Systems Modernization.
According to Reuters fact check Aug. 17:
“Justin T. Cole, director at the Office of Communication at IRS Criminal Investigation, told Reuters via email that special agents investigate criminal tax violations and other financial crimes such as money laundering, bank secrecy, national security and national defense matters. There are about 3,000 employees in Criminal Investigation, 2,100 of which are special agents and the remaining professional staff,” Cole said. “Only special agents carry firearms.”
The conclusion from Reuters’ fact check team: “The Internal Revenue Service will not be hiring 87,000 armed agents. Job adverts posted on social media are for special agents in the IRS Criminal Investigation unit. There are currently about 2,100 special agents in this unit, and there were 81,600 total IRS employees in fiscal year 2021.”
If anything, the IRS will be hiring 87,000 new employees for all areas. Some of them will be special agents with the Criminal Investigation Unit. Most of them will be support staff.
The Biden administration may want you to think there will be IRS armed special agents on every street corner. You need to realize that there is a high attrition rate in employment in all federal agencies; there is always a high bar in numbers to reach but a lower bar in actual hirings. Many people who apply do not qualify, and many who do qualify do not finish training or are a part of attrition early in their career. At this point it does not pay to panic. I am sure the November election will ease many of our worries.
Do not allow the government to create hysteria where it does not belong. Believe me, right now they are watching our response to the ammunition purchases and showing us IRS agents in training with guns to foment fear. At this point let us pretend it is a “use it or lose it” matter and prepare for the worst but pray for the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.