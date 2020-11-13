As the entire world desperately awaits the discovery of a vaccine so as to get our lives back to normal (define “normal” as you please) after this most recent pandemic to disrupt humankind, allow me to offer a very brief history of vaccines.
While we’re going at a vaccine at “warp speed,” to use the current term, it all sounds hopeful, sleek and expedient. We’ve had vaccines around for decades to corral or eradicate such maladies as polio, measles, mumps, smallpox and more recently, HIV, certain pneumonias and hepatitis among others.
All we need to do is trot off to see our health provider, get an injection and we’re good to go; clean, simple and hygienic. But the realm of vaccines didn’t start out that way. No, it had rather squirm-inducing beginnings by today’s standards and I feel it my duty to gross you out with some of the details. Enjoy. (Hope you’re not reading this while eating breakfast)
The history of vaccination may have started around the first few centuries, A.D., in China (ironic, eh?) against the smallpox virus. The Chinese were experimenting with something called variolation, which is the introduction of live smallpox virus into a healthy body to elicit an immune response. The method used to inoculate the subject was achieved through differing delivery techniques including “nasal insufflation” which entailed blowing smallpox matter, usually dried scabs, into the subject’s nostrils. I told you this would get nasty but let’s not stop here.
Some years later, along comes a fellow named Edward Jenner. Working as an apprentice to a surgeon in the mid-18th century, he became curious after reading reports from the Royal Society in London, England of the Chinese smallpox vaccine treatments. In addition, he had heard tales of local peasants who were working with dairy cows as having an extremely small incidence of smallpox infections, if at all, compared to the general population. He discovered that these dairy workers had instead been infected with “cowpox,” a bovine borne virus closely related to the disfiguring and often fatal smallpox virus which was ravaging the rest of the population. Cowpox manifested as a mild, smallpox-like infection sans the devastating effects of actual smallpox.
Next, Jenner began experimenting with the idea of inoculation by taking puss from the sore of a cowpox infected milk maid and scratching it into the skin of an otherwise healthy child (disturbed yet?). A few weeks after doing so, Jenner then variolated this boy with active smallpox material. After the boy failed to contract smallpox, Jenner continued his research and by the late 1700’s concluded that the process was safe and could be effectively accomplished by arm-to-arm, open sore inoculation. Ah, rubbing pustulated pox between one another and thus keeping cows completely out of the process must have seemed a sublime alternative at the time. However, given the choice nowadays, I think I’ll stick with the needle (get it?) for my inoculations.
Luckily for us squeamish types, scientists like Louis Pasteur came along and refined the idea and administration technics of inoculations and vaccines using less archaic methods. So now we don’t have to go about rubbing our festering fluids on one another to keep from getting some dread disease. Most of our vaccines these days are dead or weakened pathogens incubated in chicken eggs or other mediums. Also there have been great strides made in manufacturing artificial pathogens to fool our immune systems into producing antigens against a targeted virus. Additionally, since our relatively recent understanding of DNA, there are promising advancements in finding vaccines that mimic or share just a part of a virus’s genome which could trigger an immune response without exposing us to the complete and potentially harmful pathogen and significantly accelerating the production of a vaccine.
So, there you have it. Once one or more of the many vaccine trials, now underway, finds a candidate vaccine that proves both effective and safe against this novel corona virus, you can go and get yourself a safe and convenient injection in a clean office instead of having to head out and smear yourself with goo from a cow or agreeable peasant. Isn’t modern medicine grand?
Sorry if I ruined your breakfast.
