Are you on our Inactive Voter roll? Voters are placed on the Inactive Voter roll if two notices are mailed to them and then returned to the Recorder’s Office because the address is incorrect.
That doesn’t mean you can’t vote.
Once a voter gets on the Inactive Voter roll, they have two federal election cycles (four years) to contact the Recorder’s Office or vote at the polls before their registration is cancelled. Inactive voters can still vote at the polls on Election Day and doing so will change their status back to “Active.”
Inactive Voters will not be mailed an early ballot, but that is because we know there is a problem with their mailing address (that’s why two pieces of mail already came back). If a voter is cancelled after two federal election cycles, they will have to re-register in order to be eligible to vote.
An important thing to remember is that if you move or change mailing addresses, you need to update your voter registration.
