I am going to try one more time to express to everyone who is registered to vote in the upcoming presidential election the importance of voting.
I won’t say it is not important for whom a person votes, because in the context of this editorial it is important.
What voters need to keep in mind is that by not voting for the person they want in the Oval Office, they are essentially casting a vote for the person they do not want to occupy that office.
You see, one vote cast for candidate A, will cancel out one vote cast for candidate B, and vice versa.
Now let’s use an arbitrary number of 20,000,001 registered voters for the purposes of this editorial.
And let’s assume 10,000,000 of those voters cast ballots for candidate A and 10,000,001 cast ballots for candidate B.
The single vote more that candidate B got made the difference in who wins and who loses.
So it matters a lot who one votes for in the end.
It is the leftover votes that did not cancel each other out that decide the winner in an election.
But getting the most votes is no guarantee that one will take office when it comes to the presidential election.
We have a thing called the Electoral College in this country that makes the ultimate decision of who wins a presidential election.
That is another reason it is so important that voters turn out in numbers on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3.
If it is a very close election the Electoral College can go either way.
If an election is overwhelmingly in favor of one candidate however, it is much more likely the Electoral College will go with the popular vote.
But as was the case in the 2016 election of Donald Trump, that is not always a given.
He lost the popular vote but got enough votes from the Electoral College to still make it into the Oval Office.
There is no real way to predict how the 2020 Presidential Election will turn out.
Polls showing one candidate having an edge over another are in realty completely unreliable.
The results depend on a number of things like, were the questions asked open ended or closed ended?
Who was polled, where did they reside, what was their income level, was political party a consideration, what was their education level, are they regular voters etc.?
That is why elections require every single registered voter to cast a ballot.
Because one vote can make all the difference.
And remember that there is less that three weeks until the Nov. 3 election in which your single vote can make the difference not just in the presidential election to decide the leader of The United States for at least the next four years, but in state elections to determine Senate seats and important local representatives of the people.
Just a thought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.