The old adage from the late 1960’s and early 70’s has come to mind in these present days: Question Authority (yes, I am a Boomer and proud of it). Boomers had as much, if not more, going on during those years than is happening now. The Vietnam War and the protests and violence that surrounded it, the civil rights movement and the protests and violence that surrounded it, women’s rights, and yes, we had “pandemics.’ The Asian Flu and the Hong Kong Flu, to name a few.
With so many social media platforms and people on them professing to be experts and all the contradictory reports on regular media, it’s hard to know what to believe. What hasn’t changed in 50+ years is the way this country is divided on so many issues. What hasn’t changed is a shortage of common sense, a shortage of critical thinking, and the lack of open-minded exchanges of ideas.
There are always going to be people who have a different opinion. There are always going to be “experts” that claim only they are right.
While we are busy making sure others know that they are wrong and we are right, the world is changing, and not for the betterment of humanity or this planet. While we are busy arguing and fighting over the small stuff, others are working to make sure we are distracted by fighting with each other and not paying attention to the real issues our country is facing.
We are letting our differences of political, religious, philosophical, educational, affluence, race, ethnicity and gender issues divide us.
What matters is not living in fear of everything and everyone. It’s time to take a step back and see how and why so many people have bought into the hype, hysteria, fear and distrust of everyone and everything. I don’t know who said that fear is our worst enemy, but they were right.
We have become apprehensive and somewhat afraid of our friends and family, our neighbors, our teachers, our doctors and our “experts”. We no longer even trust ourselves to know what is right or wrong because there are too many shades of gray swirling around us.
Yes, we are going to continue to have disagreements, fear, violence and people dying. It has always been that way and always will. We will have more pandemics and more recessions, more trials and tribulations.
But, we also have the ability to make ourselves, our homes, our cities, states, our country, and this world great. We have the drive to improve our lives and those of others. All it takes is less fear, less of the “me first” attitude, and more open-mindedness, and yes, forgiveness of those we don’t see eye-to-eye with.
We all want the same things: a good job, money in the bank, a loving family and friends, the freedom to choose how we live.
What is it going to take to achieve that?
In the next column, I am going to talk about the controversies surrounding masks, social distancing and opening everything back up.
Karen Warnick is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent. She can be reached at kwarnick@wmicentral.com
