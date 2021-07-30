Monday night I suffered the most intense dream of my life.
I was sound asleep and a dream started running through my mind.
In this dream someone I know (who I can’t remember) handed me a box and started spouting off instructions about how to take care of it. It was so intense that it all seemed real.
“Blah, blah, blah,” was all I remember them saying and I thought to myself, “Ya, whatever.”
I took the box into my bedroom (yes the one I have now) and sat it down on the bed next to me.
I started surfing the internet on my phone when I suddenly realized, “Wait a minute, I didn’t do what they told me.”
I started to panic and grabbed the box.
“I hope they’re okay,” I thought.
As I looked into the box, I saw tiny red and blue eggs and they started vibrating like they were about to hatch.
“Oh, no. Oh my God,” I said out loud.
I rushed for the front door carrying the box of vibrating eggs and spouting a string of profanities. On the way, I had to move a baby gate in a hallway that I set up every night to keep my dog from wandering the house.
I made it to the front door and quickly flung the box into my front yard.
I was proud of myself for saving the day and getting those dangerous vibrating eggs outside before they hatched and infested the entire house.
Headed back to bed, I thought, “Wait a minute, that wasn’t real. It had to be a dream because something that crazy can’t actually happen.”
I stopped and realized that I really did throw something into the front yard. Maybe I should check to see what it was.
Grabbing a flashlight, I peeked into the yard. There sat my pillow.
My God, I threw my own pillow into the front yard thinking it was a box of vibrating eggs.
Embarrassed, I snuck outside and retrieved the pillow in the dark of the night.
I was truly ashamed but later chuckled at myself.
From the moment I took off running with the box of vibrating eggs, that was all real. I’m pretty sure events before the run were part of the dream.
So, what I experience was a clash of the dream world and reality. Somehow the dream became real and my poor pillow paid the price.
According to Healthline.com, “Dreaming might help the brain eliminate any unnecessary information or memories while processing and storing what’s important. Some people feel more refreshed after having had slept and dreamed, even if they do not remember dreaming.”
I was not refreshed after this wild dream.
The website explains that these vivid dreams could be the result of stress or anxiety, a sleep disorder, medication, substance abuse, other health disorders or early pregnancy.
While I don’t think I require medical intervention yet, I have to laugh at myself for this odd event in the middle of the night.
Thankfully, I didn’t run across a neighbor out for a midnight stroll as I saved my pillow from the forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.