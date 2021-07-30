SHOW LOW — Water. It is on the mind of every person on the Mountain at the moment, but there is more to water than most will ever stop to consider.
Water has so many forms and goes by so many names. It holds the power of life, transformation and death.
Here are some interesting water facts from US government websites:
There is exactly the same amount of water on Earth as there was when it was first formed.
Water is composed of two elements, hydrogen and oxygen.
Nearly 97% of the world’s water is salty or otherwise undrinkable. Another 2% is locked in ice caps and glaciers. That leaves a slim 1% to meet all of humanity’s agricultural, residential, manufacturing, community and personal needs.
Humans cannot drink saline water, but, saline water can be made into freshwater. The process is called “desalination”, and it is being used more and more around the world to provide people with needed freshwater.
Water is a universal regulator of temperature. It regulates the Earth’s temperature, as well as the temperature of the human body. It carries nutrients and oxygen to cells, cushions joints, protects organs and tissues, and removes waste.
The human brain is 75% water and 75% of a living tree is water.
A person can survive roughly a month without food, but only about a week without water.
Water expands 9% after being frozen into ice. Ice is lighter than water, which is why ice floats in water.
It is called the “universal solvent” because it dissolves more substances than any other liquid. This means that wherever water goes, either through the ground or through our bodies, it takes along valuable chemicals, minerals, and nutrients.
Water has a very high surface tension. It is sticky and elastic, and tends to clump together in drops rather than spread out in a thin film, like rubbing alcohol. Surface tension is responsible for capillary action, which allows water (and its dissolved substances) to move through the roots of plants and through the tiny blood vessels in our bodies.
Water is always in motion — always changing states between liquid, vapor, and solid. Water sculpts the planet.
Pure water, which is never found in the natural environment, does not conduct electricity. Water becomes a conductor once it starts dissolving substances around it.
Water is part of a deeply interconnected system. What we pour on the ground ends up in our water, and what we spew into the sky ends up in our water.
Drink up
Traditionally, medical experts have recommend eight glasses of eight ounces of water a day to help with healthy body function. To do that, one needs to find a water to at least tolerate, if not enjoy their recommended daily allowance of the liquid stuff.
Tap water
On the mountain, there are 22 water utilities of record. Each must test their water on a regular basis and report it to their subscribers. When you get the report, it lists a myriad of things, one of which is if the water sample has passed federal standards.
Many others have their own personal wells. To some, drinking tap water is acceptable. Others prefer to drink water which has been purified in one manner or another.
Purified water
Water connoisseurs subscribe to water delivery services, buy water pitchers of varying degrees of purity at the grocery store or even buy entire distillery systems. I perfer to drop by the Pour Station coffee shop at 360 S. White Mountain Road in Show Low and fill up 5 gallon buckets by the pickup load at the White Mountain Purified Water & Ice store inside.
The WMPWI proprietors start with municipal water and pass it through a sediment filter, a salt-based water filter, an active coconut carbon filter, another filter, reverse osmosis twice and finish with a final carbon filtering and Ultraviolet light sanitation.
The WMPWI started in the mid 1990s and Mike Bosley and his wife Adria moved from Kodiak, Alaska and purchased the water business in 2013 and moved it to its current location.
“We pride ourselves in making sure our water is the purest water available. As a matter of fact, if you take one of our ice cubes, you will see just how pure it is. You can see right through it. It is as clear as can be, said Bosley.
“You can taste the difference in our coffee because of the purity of the water and the organic coffee we use from a company out of Payson.”
Bosley offers home and business water delivery to Show Low, Pinetop, St. Johns, Snowflake and Holbrook. Self-service gallons are cheapest at $.40 per gallon in your own clean and sanitized containers.
A water tip passed along from Bosley is to purchase a solid block of ice from the WMPWI and drop it in your cooler. He says it will stay cold much longer due to the solid block and of the lack of sediment. Definitely worth a try for the fishing or camping types.
Water is everywhere and water is vital, so no matter how you prefer it, be sure to drink up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.