Prior to the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting regarding the Coalition for the Homeless zoning request, 42 letters were sent to the property owners which would be affected by the zoning change. Principally three individuals vocally opposed the proposed change. The remainder were largely supportive of the proposed change and the coalition. The primary opposition perceived by the three individuals would be an increase in crime, drugs, decreased home values, higher taxes and apparently introduce an element in the neighborhood in which children wouldn’t be safe — none of which was substantiated; only anecdotal conjecture based on unfounded fear.
Cynthia Whipple offered the contradictory and confusing statement, “You’ve got a good thing going but just not in our neighborhood.” This is the very definition of NIMBY – Not In My Back Yard parochial thinking. On one hand she commends the good work, success and stringent rules for residents, but on the other she condemns the notion of allowing those in need to find their way back to success in her vicinity.
Pam Jones alleges she was told “…that our kids and grandkids won’t be able to play in our backyard if the program moves here.” Are the residents less worthy, sub-humans, or not deserving of a hand up and some human kindness?
Asserting there would be increased drugs, alcohol and crime, I will say you are not paying attention to the neighborhood now. There are already drugs, alcohol and crime in your neighborhood!
Objecting on the basis of lower home values and higher taxes: I can state unequivocally that abandoned, unoccupied, vandalized properties in the community is what decreases home values and invites crime. The transitional housing offered by the coalition is far more disciplined, self-policed, monitored, with rigorous objectives and conditions than would ever be found in any private residence – bar none!
As a community we often rail against poorly administered government entitlement programs. The Coalition is not a government entitlement, nor receives any taxpayer assistance; and enjoys success well beyond that of similar government programs. The coalition is precisely what communities yearn for, and need when people fall into circumstances beyond their control – community-based assistance, not a hand-out, but a hand-up.
The people of this community are better than communities that turn their back with blind eyes, hardened hearts and deaf ears to those that need a little assistance. The people that the Coalition helps are like a great many of us, hardworking, honest, law-abiding and just a few paychecks away from being in need of temporary help. We should embrace the success and the people of the Coalition that want to succeed in life. To do less, would simply be hypocritical.
David Peelman is a member of the board of directors of the Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost.
