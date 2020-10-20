As the 2020 election nears, it is clear that the people of the United States are in for a rough ride.
While the election is officially Nov. 3, citizens have already been voting early and filling out mail-in ballots. They have a huge choice ahead – should they keep “Don the Con” or return to a previous administration with a vote for “Sleepy Joe?”
I’m not going to tell you who to vote for. That decision is yours alone to make. I know who I’m voting for and that is all that matters.
Our nation has become so wildly divided by politics that it no longer resembles the nation of my youth. In the old days, Republicans and Democrats could work together at times to solve our nation’s problems. Now members of one party will verbally and even physically fight with a member of the other party even if they are trying to solve the same problem in the same way.
In many ways, I fear what the United States will become in the weeks after the election. It seems clear that neither side will easily accept the results and voter fraud allegations already run rampant in the days leading up to the election.
The world’s leading democracy has become filled with hate, mistrust, doubt, fear and violence on behalf of political leaders who really don’t seem to care about the people they govern.
We need to step back from the abyss and return to a more civilized time when we stood side-by-side and fought against those who would harm our nation and our people. We need to start getting along before our foreign and domestic foes overrun our leadership.
It should not matter if you are a Republican or Democrat. It should matter that we have a national and global health crisis as well as a climate change happening all around us.
Deny that they are happening, and it doesn’t matter. COVID-19 and the climate change will continue even if you ignore them. Soon it will be too late, and neither can be stopped.
Sadly, the days between the election and inauguration day may be the darkest days of our lives, especially during a global pandemic.
Who would have thought that we would become such a divided nation? I certainly saw political division on the horizon, but I never dreamed it would become something that instills the concept of a Second Civil War.
Really – How did we get here?
I think of my father’s great service to our nation in World War II as a junior officer under Gen. George Patton across Africa, into Sicily and Italy. Dad was immensely proud that the united Allies defeated Hitler and stopped the murder of millions of people.
He rarely spoke of his war days but vowed never to let the world dissolve into that dark place again.
Today the Allies are no longer united and the world spins into chaos.
I think back to my days as a Boy Scout, serving as a color guard and properly folding the American Flag while attending the 1977 National Jamboree. Those were much better days.
On June 16, 1858 more than 1,000 delegates met in Springfield, Illinois for the Republican State Convention and chose Abraham Lincoln as their candidate for the U.S. Senate. Lincoln was pitted against Democrat Stephen A. Douglas.
That evening Lincoln made his famous “House Divided” speech.
Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”
Is this our future?
Will we remain on one of these two political paths?
Will a third or even a fourth party become reality?
Can any one person or political party save us?
Should we even hope for a brighter tomorrow?
I don’t know but Lincoln’s words need to be examined and taken as advice for the future.
I urge you to vote like your life depends on it because it actually does.
Lincoln closed his famous “House Divided” speech with these words.
“Wise councils may accelerate, or mistakes delay it, but, sooner or later, the victory is sure to come.” – Abraham Lincoln, June 16, 1858.
