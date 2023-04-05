From Jan. 25: The United States Merchant Marine Academy has been forced to cover a painting of Jesus because it “denigrates non-Christians.”

Just another step to take God out of America as 18 people, not necessarily midshipmen, complain about a 10-foot-by-19-foot painting, “Christ on the Water,” that depicts an image of Jesus and merchant seamen adrift in a lifeboat presumably after being torpedoed in the Indian Ocean during World War II, according to a USMMA spokesperson.

Feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts.

