From Jan. 25: The United States Merchant Marine Academy has been forced to cover a painting of Jesus because it “denigrates non-Christians.”
Just another step to take God out of America as 18 people, not necessarily midshipmen, complain about a 10-foot-by-19-foot painting, “Christ on the Water,” that depicts an image of Jesus and merchant seamen adrift in a lifeboat presumably after being torpedoed in the Indian Ocean during World War II, according to a USMMA spokesperson.
Also known as “Jesus and Lifeboat,” the piece was painted in 1944 by U.S. Maritime Service Lt. Hunter Wood to hang in the chapel built at the USMMA Basic School in San Mateo, California.
There are roughly 1,000 midshipmen at this training center for merchant seamen and seawomen. The painting has been displayed for over 80 years and has been inspirational to many young men and women that are seeking to enter a challenging career on the oceans of our planet. We used to say without fear of reprisal, “There is no such thing as a non-believer in a foxhole.”
And today, 18 (not all of them midshipmen) out of 1,000 or 1.8% complain and 98.2% must accept the decision. This cannot be the America I grew up in and should not be the America of today.
The First Amendment, in part, says and I quote “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” etc. Yet here we have a few telling the many what, after 80 years, must come down. Now there are many laws on the books that I disagree with. Most have occurred in the past few years, such as “catch and release,” “no bail programs” and “violation of our Second Amendment” just to name a few. However, as a nation there are ways of addressing disagreement without forcing a minority feeling against the majority via woke administrators whomever they may be!
It’s widely known as “Duel at Dawn.” Just kidding, however, many a disagreement in the Continental Congress of yesteryear was settled in just that way. President Andrew Jackson actually had over 100 duels in his lifetime, once actually killing the other guy. By the way, we need not go back this far to find a better way.
My fellow Americans, we owe it to ourselves, our children and all future generations of this once great nation to get back to our Christian/Judea roots of God and family. Love one another, and all the good works our country has done for so many for so many years. We cannot afford to be a nation of The Bickersons anymore.
Feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.