Recent headlines have brought news — unfortunately not unexpected — of declining student performance in reading and math across the country. We could see it coming. Student outcome scores have been plateauing over the last decade. Then COVID hit. The results from the previous two years are as bad as we thought they would be.

A few questions are top of mind. What are we doing about it, and is it — and will it be — enough? And will the concern last into the future so that we don’t forget about this in a year or two? There is a lot at stake if we don’t get this right.

