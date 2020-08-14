We now live in a world of complete uncertainty – I’m sure you already know that.
Thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, life has completely been turned upside down.
We can no longer jump on an airplane and head off for the Bahamas. That trip to Ireland that you’ve been planning for the past decade has been put out to pasture for a while and even the thought of a two-hour escape to the movie theater just isn’t possible.
We can’t even shake hands when meeting a stranger or sealing a business deal.
Our world has been transformed into a limited existence, mostly within the walls of our own house or apartment and you better get used to it.
As a society, Americans once looked years down the road and planned for the day when we would be retiring or on vacation in some far flung location. Today, we’re just trying to make it through until tomorrow.
Many people loved to go on shopping sprees. It was fun to stop by the store on the way home and pick up something special for yourself or a family member.
Now, just the thought of going into a store causes great stress and anxiety. You have to wear a mask and perhaps surgical gloves if you’re extra careful. You have to dress properly just to protect yourself.
Some, who think the global pandemic is “fake news,” still gather in large groups and act like nothing can harm them.
More than 250,000 bikers attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota this week. Some of them are my friends and very few people were wearing masks.
While I’m not surprised by the massive turnout during the global health emergency, I hold my breath as COVID-19 spreads across the nation because those motorcycle enthusiasts just couldn’t stay home.
Well you know what, I don’t want to stay home either but it is the best and only choice to avoid the virus.
I stopped for a moment this week to take a look at what our future might be.
This situation could go many ways. The virus could be under control tomorrow, a working vaccine might be released next week, the economy could bounce back in the next three months and we will all live happily every after.
Ya, I don’t see that happening.
This virus is most likely here to stay for a while. Some “experts” believe COVID-19 will be wildly active on the planet for the next year or two. One “expert” said that the virus may never actually go away.
One thing the people of the United States have been doing is reopening things when any progress has been made with case and death numbers, instead of continuing restrictions until the cases of COVID can be identified, monitored and traced.
Every time the pandemic starts to get under control, federal, state and local politicians are more concerned with their own political hides then the health of their communities and they reopen prematurely.
As bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, casinos, bowling alleys and public venues reopen, cases of COVID-19 rise. It’s happened before and it will happen again.
I think everyone is about to be shocked when case numbers from Sturgis start spreading around the country.
We will never, as a nation, gain control of the virus if we keep opening too soon.
As we keep reopening early time after time, the American economy will eventually fall further and further towards collapse. If we go too far, the economy may not come back.
I know many of you disagree. I know some of you think the virus is a left wing plot to somehow take away your political freedoms and your guns. It’s not.
The virus is real and it continues killing people – 166,295 Americans and 4,154 Arizonans so far. If it helps to localize the death toll please note 200 people in Navajo and 139 people in Apache counties are dead right now because of COVID-19.
The good news is that 94% of Americans who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, but many will have lifelong lingering health effects from the virus.
Please look into whatever crystal ball you might have and think about the longterm effects of the pandemic. Plan for a healthy life ahead and do everything you can to avoid the virus right now.
It all starts with staying home as much as you can and avoiding other people. If you have to go out – and we all eventually have to go out to get food and supplies – wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and wash your hands.
Don’t give up because it’s hard.
Many say a plain cloth mask won’t do any good. I agree somewhat. A cloth mask will keep your germs from infecting other people but a N95 or better respirator protects you and other people. Many N95, P100 or medical grade hepa filtering masks are on the market and available.
Don’t buy masks with breath exiting valves built into them as it won’t filter your breath on the way out.
I wear a medical grade hepa filter, N95 or P100 mask anytime I’m out at the store or in a public place and it filters air coming in and going out.
(3) comments
Ditto.
I'd like to add...One nation, UNDER GOD...
What would God want us to do?
Wear a mask and do your best to protect your neighbor.
I agree with 100% [thumbup]. Thank you Jim for pointing out that we are indeed a society of American people. That whenever our country is challenged in a negative way such as with wars, terrorism, or pandemics we have always pulled "together" to defeat any assault on our country,on our people. However, this time around, it is as you say, "our political leaders are looking out for their own hides." I agree, instead of grabbing the bull by the horns and leading the fight, they are passing the buck from top level to mid level to lower level officials so that the resulting Corona virus deaths of hap hazard polices are not blamed on upper level public officals. So as long as our political leaders do not put out a cohesive, effective policy of something so simple as mandating the wearing of masks and keeping a distance around other people, in gatherings, retail stores,etc. americans will continue to die by the thousands and the possibility of our national economy failing and going into a depression is more real.
I think the amount of "infected" from Sturgis is going to be very low. It will be an example of how over blown this thing is. If this is never going away as you say, then we can't simply hide from a monster that is always going to be right outside our door. This is not a death sentence when you get it, this is not the zombie apocalypse. We need to open things up and soon or we will have nothing left when they do find a vaccine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.