Sept. 19, as you walk into your place of employment, be sure to greet your coworkers with a hearty and boisterous, “Arrrr, ye swabbies!”
While the uninformed will regard this jolting salutation with shock and puzzlement and figure you have finally misplaced your marbles, you’ll know it is your right, nay, duty, to bellow in this fashion. For you know that this day is International Talk Like a Pirate Day.
Also, for the rest of the day, you’ll address your fellow laborers, family and friends as “matey” or “me hearties” and for replies in the affirmative, you’ll emphatically rejoin with a hale and hearty, “aye!”
While not actually recognized by any official entity, Talk Like a Pirate Day was dreamed up by a couple of fellows in Oregon in 1995 and was later promoted by humor columnist Dave Barry. From there it has taken on global acceptance and enjoyment.
Other “talk like” days include Talk Like Shakespeare Day on April 23 and Talk Like Yoda Day, May 21 . (To be or not to be, the question is?)
Many days on our calendar denote special events, ideas and commemorations and are not necessarily sanctioned by a government entity. Anyway, who says a commemorative day must be approved by the government? Elected officials meddle enough in our lives so if someone wants to designate a certain day as, for example, National Sneak Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day (August 9), then so be it. Long live almanac liberty!
Other fun dates of note include, Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day (4/6) though you should always check that your rear flap, if your pj’s support one, is buttoned beforehand.
There are other “National Days Of...” that are well suited for the work place like, Awkward Moments Day (March, 8) or Ask Stupid Questions Day
(September, 29) although we all know these don’t apply to us, just our coworkers, as does, Clean Your Desk Day on Jan. 10. There’s also Fun at Work Day (1/28) if every day isn’t really all that much fun on the job (what?).
There’s National Limerick Day on May 12, much to the chagrin of Nantucket residents, I’d wager.
How about Shower With a Friend Day (Feb. 5)? If you weren’t friends before…
For the less motivated there is Walk Around Things Day (4/4) and could reasonably be associated with Goof Off Day from the previous month (March 22nd).
There’s the not so inventive, Just Because Day on August 28 and the ambiguous Grab Some Nuts Day on August 3rd that I’ll presume refers to roasted snacks so I don’t have to sit with my knees clenched together whenever some joker approaches.
Some dates celebrate animals such as Cat Herders Day (12/15), not an easy occupation, I’m sure. There’s Dogs In Politics Day (9/23) that seems to go hand-in-hand with Monkey Day (12/14) though I mean no disrespect to our lawmakers (only observation).
Jan. 31 pops with, National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day though it might pair well with National Ding-a-Ling Day from the prior month (12/12) but I don’t want to judge.
January also sports National Days relative to the holiday season such as, National Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day, both on the first (obviously) and Fruitcake Toss Day on the third.
Christmastime offers Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (12/17), Humbug Day (12/21) and then Whiners Day on Dec. 26 for those who feel slighted by Santa Claus.
For wordsmiths and language aficionados, you can celebrate the 18th of January with National Thesaurus Day as you attempt to look up whether there may be another word for “thesaurus.” The aforementioned folk may also revel on Sept. 24 during National Punctuation Day and explain to the Twitter crowd how the placement of a simple comma can save a life as in the example “Let’s eat, grandma” vs “Let’s eat grandma.”
I’ll leave you to discover your own favorite “Day Of” and remember, if you can’t find a day that really resonates with you, make up your own to celebrate; apparently many scalawags have done just that, me maties. Arrr!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.