President Biden just called me a semi-fascist. What does this mean?
A fascist according to Mirriam-Webster Dictionary means, “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”
A semi-fascist must evidently believe in this, but yet profess something else? You tell me!
I believe in freedom. According to the American Thinker article of Oct. 27, 2007, a conservative of which I am, believes in the following:
• Conservatives believe in immigration as an important part of American vibrancy. They also believe that America is weakening itself by allowing illegal immigrants to stream into the country unchecked, both because this influx saps America’s sovereignty over her citizens and because the illegal immigrant pathways can also serve terrorists.
• Conservatives believe that the role of the Supreme Court is to examine state and federal laws and lower-court decisions to determine whether they comport with the written Constitution.
• Conservatives who are being honest with themselves admit that Roe v. Wade was a badly decided opinion that, without any constitutional authorization, represented a federal power grab of something that ought to be a states rights issue.
• Conservatives believe that Islamic terrorism is real, and we must fight it.
• Conservatives believe government is a bad money manager.
• Conservatives believe religion is a good thing and people should be free to worship without government interference in their belief. Neither government nor business should be forced to change its practices to accommodate one belief system over others.
• Conservatives believe that while America has flaws, we are proud of her, since we believe that the American system and American values are the best human systems of governance yet created.
• Conservatives believe in Thoreau’s dictum that “That government is best which governs least.” Much as they are proud of America, conservatives trust American people more than any government.
• Conservatives believe that the only way a people can remain free is to have their Second Amendment right to carry arms.
• Conservatives believe that human nature is a combination of good and bad and that society’s role is to control people’s bad impulses through checks and balances that permit people’s good sides to flourish.
• Conservatives’ idea of multiculturalism is still the old melting pot idea: People who want to come here should buy into our basic systems of values and history, learn to speak English, and enrich our culture with their background while merging with the whole.
• Conservatives believe that climate change is happening, but they do not believe that the debate is settled as to the anthropocentric idea that it is entirely the West’s fault. They recognize that the Earth’s climate is in a constant state of flux, and want more, less politically charged, information before panic begins.
Mr. President, it is common to call your enemies that which you are, to draw attention away from your ideology. The antifa movement has done exactly this. If you want to call me a semi-fascist, you hope by repeating it multiple times, it becomes a truth. Mr. President, you need to look in the mirror. You have just described yourself.
